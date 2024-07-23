Brent Key Says That Haynes King Is The Best Quarterback in the ACC
The 2024 ACC Media Days kicked off yesterday and the first team up at the podium was Georgia Tech and head coach Brent key. Joining Key were quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, and defensive tackle Zeek Biggers.
After their first press conference, Key, King, Biggers, and Haynes went into their breakout sessions with the media and it was there that Key put more high praise on his starting quarterback ahead of the season:
"He’s the best quarterback in the ACC, guys. I won’t be surprised if he’s on every list at the end of the season. I am backing that up when I say that. That’s not bullcrap. That kid’s special."
Key was not the only coach that was giving praise to King at media days yesterday. Here is what Florida State head coach Mike Norvell had to say about King:
"A lot of respect for the young man. You’ve seen his growth throughout his career. I think he’ll be one of the best quarterbacks in the country."
King cerrtainly has a claim to being the top quarterback in the conference.
King was one of only two Power Five players with at least 2,800 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, 700 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 2023, joining Heisman Trophy winner and eventual No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels of LSU. King was also only the fourth ACC player since 2000 to amass those numbers, joining Clemson’s Deshaun Watson (2015), Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans (2016) and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (2016 and 2017).
Georgia Tech is set to begin fall practice this week and their anticipated 2024 season is getting closer.
Here is the remaining schedule for the ACC media Days:
Tuesday- Cal, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Wednesday- Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Miami, and Wake Forest
Thursday- Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse