Brent Key Updates Georgia Tech's Injury Report Ahead of Friday's Game vs Colorado
Game week is officially here for Georgia Tech, and they open their season with one of the biggest games in week one. The Yellow Jackets will face Colorado on the road, and they will be looking to start their season 1-0, but it won't be easy. Colorado is coming off a nine-win season and returns talented players on both sides of the ball, particularly along the lines of scrimmage. The Buffaloes are hoping to have another strong season under head coach Deion Sanders.
Injury Free
Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key has consistently said throughout Fall Camp that this is the healthiest his team has been at this point in his three years as a head coach and in Sunday's press conference, he continued to echo that:
"This has been the healthiest we've been in the camp. And really for myself, in a lot of years, which added-- it's-- and that's a credit to what the AJ's done in the weight room and his crew, you know, the sports science part that we rely so heavily on with and Diaz and Sean Boyle and what Pat does with the analytics and how we put the practices together. And then into the training room, Brad Kimball and his staff have practices together. And then into the training room, Brad Kimble and his staff have done a great job of really building these guys from preparing them because you can't control those things. You can't, but this has been one of those rarities that's been in the positive for us. So hopefully that continues, but whatever it is, next man up."
Two head coaches in year three
Both Brent Key and Deion Sanders are heading into year three and both coaches have done a good job in building back their respective programs. Sanders had Colorado in the conversation for the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff last season while Key has back-to-back bowl appearances for Georgia Tech in his first two seasons. Both coaches are going to go against each other for the first time and during his weekly press conference, Key talked about what it would be like going against Sanders on Friday night:
"Yeah, well, coaching against him is the same as coaching anyone else. You know, we're focused on what we have to do and what we have to go up there to be successful. But I think the time leading up to so it's probably the cool thing. It really is. When you grow up, an avid sports fan in the Southeast. And I was a huge football fan, a huge fan of baseball. And obviously, my team was the Braves growing up in Birmingham. So to see him be able to perform and play at both sports is such a high level. It was just the coolest thing because there were two guys then who were doing it. It was him and it was Bo Jackson. And those were the two guys that I wanted to be like when I grew up. So I obviously couldn't hit a curve ball and then went fast enough to play corner or running back. So here I am."
Who will win the first ever matchup between these two programs on Friday?