Three Underrated Transfers That Could Make an Impact For Georgia Tech

The transfer portal window is closed and with some exceptions, teams rosters are going to be set for next season. After a 9-4 campaign and some roster departures due to eligibility and the portal, Georgia Tech set out to add new talent to their team in hopes of capitalizing on their success of last season.

The Yellow Jackets class is headlined by Michigan running back Justice Haynes, Alabama transfers Jaylen Mbakwe and Noah Carter, and Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza, but who are some of the more underrated players in this transfer class?

1. Colorado DT Tawfiq Thomas

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas (95) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech is losing Jordan van den Berg in the middle of their defense and they brought in a few veteran additions, including Colorado defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas.

In the four games that he played this season for Colorado, Thomas (6'4 300 LBS) totaled 12 tackles. On PFF, Thomas finished with a very solid 81.4 overall grade, including a 74,7 grade in run defense and an 81.2 overall pass rushing grade. During the 2024 season, Thomas totaled 18 tackles and one sack. Per PFF, Thomas finished with a 55.5 overall grade in 233 snaps. He is originally a Louisville transfer.

If healthy, look for him to make an impact this fall.

2. New Mexico State TE Gavin Harris

I think an exciting part of this transfer class was the tight end group that was brought in. The Yellow Jackets got three big commitments from Gavin Harris (New Mexico State), Spencer Mermans (Yale), and Chris Corbo (Dartmouth) and they all should fill the various roles that Georgia Tech expects from their tight ends under Brent Key.

Harris had 37 catches for 533 yards and 1 TD this year. He had the 8th-most receiving yards among tight ends in the FBS this season and he will add a different dimension to the Yellow Jackets' tight end room. For his career, Harris has 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 14.8 yards per catch. This past season, Pro Football Focus gave Harris a 61.3 overall grade in 715 snaps.

I think tight ends are going to be an important part of George Godsey's offense and Harris can make an impact.

3. Oklahoma State DE Taje McCoy

Oklahoma State transfer Taje McCoy is not getting the attention that Noah Carter is, but he could be an impact player on the edge for Georgia Tech.

Per Pro Football Focus (PFF), McCoy finished with a 70.2 defensive grade, 70.1 run defense grade, and a 73.2 tackling grade. He also posted eight defensive stops, seven pressures and six QB hurries. It was the best numbers he has posted in his collegiate career on PFF.

Georgia Tech's pass rush has to be better this season and I expect McCoy to be a factor.

