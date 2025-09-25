Brent Key Updates Georgia Tech's Injury Report Ahead Of Game vs Wake Forest
No. 16 Georgia Tech is less than 48 hours away from playing Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets are looking to advance to 5-0. After a long hiatus, Wake Forest will play its first game in 16 days and will be well rested and fresh against the Yellow Jackets. Let's take a look at what head coach Brent Key said about the injury report heading into the game.
“We're in a good place right now. Tana's still out for a little bit longer. Brett Seither is out for the game. And then Savion Riley and Chad Alexander still. We talked about those. But we are almost full force right now, as healthy as we've been all season. Credit to the training staff and strength staff and the players for the time they spend in the training room and getting themselves ready to go full force going into the fifth straight game and being the first conference game on the road," said Key.
There was no word on Trelain Maddox, who has missed the last three games at home for the Yellow Jackets. He was last seen against Colorado in the season opener. Overall, coach Key felt good about where the team was health-wise as they will have one more game before they hit the bye week.
Coach Key Continues To Respect Wake Forest
Head coach Brent Key talked about the Demon Deacons on Tuesday and raved about the team, coaching staff, and players. He was equally complimentary in his press conference on Thursday heaping more praise on the playmakers.
“Yeah, I mean, talked about both those guys the other day. It's not just those two, number four wide receiver, the tight end, they can make plays in the underneath passing game. They have a big offensive line that's come together well in the early, you know, first three, four weeks of the season. That running back, he can take the distance from anywhere. If you don't play responsibility with what you do, if you don't set your edges, have contained elements in the defense and be able to anchor down and not get widened out of there, I mean, he's gonna, he'll bounce it and very similar to Malachi's run last week, that he ended up, I think Malachi had, and I think Jamal both had one, where they ended up bouncing and cutting it back against the grain. That's how teams over-pursue. They don't maintain their elements and their contained elements. We can't do that. We've got to have 11 hats on the ball, but also be where they're supposed to be," said Key.
"That receiver can roll. He can roll. I mean, you know, they'll use him on jet sweeps. You know, they'll set him up to take the top off the defense, you know, getting a lot of condensed sets, you know, to run tempo fastball plays, to run regular tempo plays, condense everybody in to spit the ball out on the perimeter. Whether it be a read-toss play or a fast motion jet sweep. They've also had 16 days off. So everything we watch on tape, right? I mean, that's what you do in bye weeks. You check your tendencies, you try to break tendencies. He's been a jet sweep guy going. I mean, don't be surprised you see him, the receiver going to jet sweep and throw the deep shot to somebody else, and just things like that. They've got good skill talent on that offensive side that's scary when you look at it. I mean, he might run 10.27 whether it’s returning kicks, right? You know, getting jet sweeps or taking the top off the defense or catching a five yard hitch and turning it and making one person miss. We've got to make sure we know where those guys are.”
Georgia Tech will face Wake Forest at Noon on ESPN this Saturday.