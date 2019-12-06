Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Ahmarean Brown Named To PFF's 2019 All-Freshman Team

Matthew McGavic

The folks over at Pro Football Focus released their 2019 All-Freshman team this afternoon, and Georgia Tech wide receiver Ahmarean Brown found himself included on the prestigious list, being listed as an Honorable Mention.

The true freshman not only led the Yellow Jackets in receptions and receiving yards with 21 and 396 respectively, but his 7 receiving touchdowns on the season tied a Georgia Tech record for a freshman, a record set by none other than Calvin Johnson back in 2004.

Brown is one of several Jackets to receive accolades following the conclusion of the 2019 regular season. Pro Football Focus named safeties Juanyeh Thomas & Tariq Carpenter to their All-ACC Team, as well as running back Jordan Mason. Mason was also listed on the All-ACC Team by the conference itself, as well as linebacker David Curry, offensive lineman Jack DeFoor and cornerback Tre Swilling.

While the Yellow Jackets finished the 2019 season at 3-9 under first year head coach Geoff Collins, they find themselves returning the vast majority of their talent for next year, including every player to receive recognition this season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michael Devoe Confident That Georgia Tech Will Shoot Well Against Syracuse

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech is shooting just 27.8% from beyond the arc.

Josh Pastner Talks About Syracuse's Zone Defense & Michael Devoe's Success

Matthew McGavic
0

Both Pastner & Boeheim play suffocating zone defenses.

Tale of The Tape: Syracuse Orange

Matthew McGavic
0

It's the second conference game this season for the Jackets.

What To Watch For Vs. Syracuse

Matthew McGavic
0

Georgia Tech is on a 2 game win streak against Boeheim.

3 GT Players Named To PFF's 2019 All-ACC Team

Matthew McGavic
0

It includes a 2nd & 3rd Team selection.

Fred Hoiberg Praises Michael Devoe & GT's Zone Defense

Matthew McGavic
0

Devoe finished with 26 points and Nebraska shot just 32.3% from the field.

What Josh Pastner & Michael Devoe Said After Georgia Tech's 73-56 Win Over Nebraska

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech moves to 4-2 on the season and Devoe finished with 26 points.

Yellow Jackets Take Down Huskers In Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech moves to 4-2 on the season and 2-2 against P5 opponents.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Cornhuskers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 6

Matthew McGavic
0

Follow for live updates and analysis of Game 6 vs. Nebraska.

Tale of The Tape: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Matthew McGavic
0

It's only Tech's second all-time meeting with the Huskers.