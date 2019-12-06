Ahmarean Brown Named To PFF's 2019 All-Freshman Team

The folks over at Pro Football Focus released their 2019 All-Freshman team this afternoon, and Georgia Tech wide receiver Ahmarean Brown found himself included on the prestigious list, being listed as an Honorable Mention.

The true freshman not only led the Yellow Jackets in receptions and receiving yards with 21 and 396 respectively, but his 7 receiving touchdowns on the season tied a Georgia Tech record for a freshman, a record set by none other than Calvin Johnson back in 2004.

Brown is one of several Jackets to receive accolades following the conclusion of the 2019 regular season. Pro Football Focus named safeties Juanyeh Thomas & Tariq Carpenter to their All-ACC Team, as well as running back Jordan Mason. Mason was also listed on the All-ACC Team by the conference itself, as well as linebacker David Curry, offensive lineman Jack DeFoor and cornerback Tre Swilling.

While the Yellow Jackets finished the 2019 season at 3-9 under first year head coach Geoff Collins, they find themselves returning the vast majority of their talent for next year, including every player to receive recognition this season.

