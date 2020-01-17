Georgia Tech Gearing Up For Busy Pre-Signing Day Contact Period

Following a dead period that has lasted since a couple days before the 2019 Early Signing Period, today marks the beginning of a contact period that lasts up until February 1st, just 4 days before the 2020 National Signing Day on Wednesday, February 5th. During this time, it is fully permissible for coaches to conduct in-person off & on-campus visits.

As expected, the Georgia Tech coaching staff will be as busy as anyone in the country as they work to fill the the final spots in their 2020 recruiting class. Not only does this include making visits to various high schools across the country, but this also means hosting Official Visits to recruits and potential signees.

Here is who the Jackets will be hosting for OV's between now and the end of the contact period:

TJ Davis

- Position: Defensive End

- Ranking: 3* (Rivals)

- Date of OV: 1/17/20

Phillip Wilder

- Position: Offensive Tackle

- Ranking: 3* (Rivals)

- Date of OV: 1/17/20

Javier Morton

- Position: Safety

- Ranking: 4* (Rivals & 24/7, Composite Score of 0.9165)

- Date of OV: 1/31/20

Jahmyr Gibbs

- Position: Running Back

- Ranking: 4* (Rivals & 24/7, Composite Score of 0.9280)

- Date of OV: 1/31/20

The GT coaching staff is hitting the ground running with this contact period. They are hosting 2 Official Visits on the first day of the period, with defensive end TJ Davis & offensive lineman Phillip Wilder making their way to The Flats. Both have a good chance at winding up in a Georgia Tech uniform, as they both have just 1 other OV lined up with other schools (UGA for Davis on 1/24/20, Maryland for Wilder on 12/6/19).

However the day to pay attention to is two weeks from now, as Georgia Tech will be hosting a pair of 4* recruits on campus. Former Alabama commit safety Javier Morton and long-time GT commit Jahmyr Gibbs will make their way to Georgia Tech on 1/31/20. Like Davis & Wilder, there is also a high probability that both of them wild eventually don the White & Gold. Since his decommitment from the Crimson Tide, Morton has unofficially visited the Jackets twice and only has an OV lined up with the Miami Hurricanes scheduled for January 22nd. Even with the Canes seemingly on the radar, his Crystal Ball is still completely in favor of GT.

Many Georgia Tech fans have been holding their breath hoping that Geoff Collins will hold onto prized RB Jahmyr Gibbs, with LSU & Florida in high pursuit of him. However if there is any reason for optimism, his OV with Ohio State that would have been today was officially canceled yesterday. He still has an OV with LSU on the 21st and one with Florida on the 24th lined up, but considering the relationship that Collins and Co. has built with Gibbs, it would be a shock if he did not end up at Georgia Tech.

