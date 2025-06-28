CBS Sports Give The Best and Worst Case Scenario For Georgia Tech's 2025 Season
The 2025 college football season is a little over two months away, and leading up to the season, one of the most interesting teams for 2025 is Georgia Tech. After back-to-back seven-win seasons, it seems like Brent Key's program might be ready to break through in a bigger way. Since taking over as the head coach, Key has put together two impressive seasons of wins over ranked teams and has added more talent to the roster. With enough returning experience, coaching stability on the offensive side of the ball, a talented transfer portal and high school recruiting classes, and a favorable schedule, some are projecting Georgia Tech to be among the ACC's top teams.
Given the experience returning and the favorable schedule, there are some favorable outcomes for Georgia Tech if things go right, but there are enough toss-up games on the schedule where a disappointing season is in the realms of possibility.
In a recent article, CBS Sports analyst Chip Patterson gave a best and worst case scenario for the Yellow Jackets in 2025:
"Best case 9-3: The Yellow Jackets play a big role in the ACC Championship race with an impressive stack of conference wins. Whether Georgia Tech's 9-3 will be good enough for at-large contention in the CFP comes down to its games against Clemson (in September) and Georgia (in November), but even flirting with nine wins requires another strong year from the quarterback position and more clutch performances in close games.
Worst case 5-7: Georgia Tech faces a six-game stretch -- from Virginia Tech on Oct. 11 to Pitt on Nov. 22 -- where each matchup could be a one-score game based on current projections. If the Yellow Jackets go 2-4 during that run, they could enter the final week of the season needing a win just to reach bowl eligibility, rather than trying to solidify a playoff case."
While this is the most favorable schedule that Georgia Tech has had in a long time, They are not likely to be double-digit favorites in any games aside from Gardner-Webb, Temple, and possibly Wake Forest. The seven games against Virginia Tech, Duke, Syracuse, Pitt, Boston College, NC State, and Colorado are going to be games where Georgia Tech is either slightly favored or potentially a slight underdog. Most will be focused on the two major games against Clemson and Georgia, but winning those toss up games is going to be essential for the Yellow Jackets this season and they have to avoid stubbing their toe.
ESPN released its first FPI (football power index) rankings yesterday, and Georgia Tech finds itself as one of the ACC's highest-rated teams. The Yellow Jackets check in at No. 28 overall and the No. 5 team in the conference, behind Miami, Clemson, SMU, and Virginia Tech. FPI is projecting Georgia Tech for an 8-4 season and gives them an 84.9% chance to reach a bowl game, a 6.1% chance to win the ACC, and a 9.9% chance to make the college football playoff.
ESPN uses its FPI (Football Power Index) as an advanced analytical model to help look at matchups and predict outcomes. In ESPN's own words: "FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI."
Here is how FPI sees the ACC in the first release:
1. Miami (No. 9 overall)
2. Clemson (No. 11)
3. SMU (No. 20)
4. Virginia Tech (No.26)
5. Georgia Tech (No. 28)
6. Louisville (No. 41)
7. Florida State (No. 48)
8. Boston College (No. 50)
9. North Carolina (No. 51)
10. Duke (No. 54)
11. NC State (No. 57)
12. Pittsburgh (No. 58)
13. California (No. 60)
14. Syracuse (No. 62)
15. Virginia (No. 63)
16. Stanford (No. 64)
17. Wake Forest (No. 89)
Here is how Georgia Tech's 2025 schedule looks from an FPI perspective:
Aug. 29th- Colorado (No. 49)
Sept. 6th- Gardner Webb (NA)
Sept. 13th- Clemson (No.11)
Sept. 20th- Temple (No. 129)
Sept. 27- Wake Forest (No. 89)
Oct. 11th- Virginia Tech (No. 26)
Oct. 18th- Duke (No. 54)
Oct. 25th- Syracuse (No. 62)
Nov. 1st- NC State (No. 57)
Nov. 15th- Boston College (No. 50)
Nov. 22nd- Pittsburgh (58th)
Nov. 28th- Georgia (2nd)