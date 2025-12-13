Five Games to Circle on Georgia Tech's 2026 Schedule

While the 2025 season is not going to wrap up for Georgia Tech until the Pop Tarts Bowl vs BYU in two weeks, it is never too early to start looking ahead to the 2026 season.

The 2025 season was one of Georgia Tech's best in quite some time. Brent Key improved on his win-loss record from the previous two seasons, guided the program to an 8-0 start, and Haynes King finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting. The disappointment of losing three of their last four, including another to rival Georgia put a slight damper on what had been a great season, but Key is hoping to re-tool and make a run at the ACC Championship next season.

Looking ahead to 2026, what are some games that Georgia Tech fans should go ahead and circle?

5. vs Louisville (Date and Time TBA)

Louisville has been one of the ACC's best teams since Jeff Brohm took over at his alma mater. Key and Brohm have faced each other twice, with the Cardinals winning both matchups.

While they have several players to replace off of this year's team, I would expect Louisville to reload as they have done previously under Brohm and be a major player in the conference next season.

4. At Virginia Tech (Date and Time TBA)

There is a new head coach in Blacksburg. Former Penn State head coach James Franklin is taking over for the Hokies and he has hit the ground running when it comes to filling out his staff and building his roster. Franklin had one of the hottest ends to the 2026 recruiting cycle, taking the Hokies from outside of the top 100 to inside the top 25.

What will his first team look like next season? There is still a lot to be figured out in the next few months, but I would bet on this being one of Georgia Tech's toughest games in 2026.

3. At Clemson (Date and Time TBA)

While Clemson ended up being a disappointing team relative to the expectations they had in the preseason, this was still a thrilling game in 2025 and it is a rivalry game.

Clemson is going to be missing a lot of veteran talent from this year's team and will look far different than they have. Dabo Swinney is going to have a lot of work to do to have this team ready to compete in the ACC.

2. vs Tennessee (Sept. 12th, Time TBA)

Tennessee is going to be coming to Bobby Dodd Stadium next season and the Volunteers should be a ranked opponent and possible playoff contender. While Georgia Tech has to take care of Colorado first in week one, this game could represent a massive springboard for the season if they could manage to get a win.

Separated by just 200 miles, Georgia Tech and Tennessee have played 44 times, but just once since 1987. In their only matchup since ’87, the Vols edged the Yellow Jackets in a 42-41, double-overtime thriller at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 4, 2017.



Tech and UT were both members of the Southeastern Conference from its founding in 1933 until the Yellow Jackets’ departure from the SEC following the 1963 season. However, the Jackets and Vols continued to play almost annually through 1987 (with the exception of 1974, ’75 and ’78). Tennessee leads the all-time series, 25-17-2

1. Georgia (Nov. 28th, Time TBA)

This was an easy choice. Georgia Tech has played a one-score game against the Bulldogs for three straight seasons, but they have not been able to break through and end the winning streak for Georgia. Will 2026 finally be the year?

You can expect that Kirby Smart's team is going to be among the most talented in the country next season and should be a contender to make the College Football Playoff.

