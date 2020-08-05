College Football Playoff Announces Schedule Changes

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, each of the Power Five conferences have been forced to adjust and create new scheduling formats for the 2020 fall sports season.

The models for each Power Five league revolve around a similar theme: anticipated pushed start dates - as well as moved conference championships dates - for the upcoming college football season. With the delayed kickoffs among the conferences, the College Football Playoff has also had to create a new schedule for the postseason.

On Wednesday, the College Football Playoff revealed its scheduling changes for the 2020-21 football season.

As a result of the changes, Selection Day will be moved from December 6 to December 20. The top four teams will compete in the semifinals January 1, 2021 (Rose and Sugar Bowl). The National Championship game will be played on January 11 in Miami (Fla.).

