College Football Playoff Announces Schedule Changes

Ashley Barnett

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, each of the Power Five conferences have been forced to adjust and create new scheduling formats for the 2020 fall sports season. 

The models for each Power Five league revolve around a similar theme: anticipated pushed start dates - as well as moved conference championships dates - for the upcoming college football season. With the delayed kickoffs among the conferences, the College Football Playoff has also had to create a new schedule for the postseason. 

On Wednesday, the College Football Playoff revealed its scheduling changes for the 2020-21 football season. 

As a result of the changes, Selection Day will be moved from December 6 to December 20. The top four teams will compete in the semifinals January 1, 2021 (Rose and Sugar Bowl). The National Championship game will be played on January 11 in Miami (Fla.).

Full Statement from College Football Playoff committee below: 

The College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee will release its final rankings of the 2020-21 season Sunday, December 20, executive director Bill Hancock announced. The top four teams will participate in the Playoff Semifinals Friday, January 1, in the Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl. The national championship game will be played Monday, January 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The final rankings were originally scheduled to be released Sunday, December 6. The CFP Management Committee made the change as a result of several conferences having moved their championship games to December 12, 18 or 19.

The committee’s final meeting of the season will be December 18-19-20 in Grapevine, Texas. The CFP will announce the full schedule of this fall’s selection committee meetings at a later date.

“With recent schedule changes for the regular season, it makes sense for the committee to make its final rankings after the conference championship games, when it can get a complete picture of the season,” Hancock said. “The selection committee members understand the need to be flexible as we all navigate uncharted waters this season, and this move will allow them to evaluate all the available information.”

The Management Committee also shortened the post-season travel time for teams. The two teams participating in the CFP National Championship will arrive in Miami on Saturday afternoon, January 9, 2021 instead of the usual Friday evening arrival. With this change, media day, typically held on Saturday morning in the host city, will not take place this year. Details on virtual media availabilities will be announced at a later date. The Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl will follow a similar three-day schedule.

“In this unprecedented time, the Management Committee believes it is in the best interest for the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staffs to complete their game-week preparation on campus, under the familiar protocols they will have used all season,” said Hancock. “This is an unfortunate consequence of the pandemic, but it is the right thing to do.”

Grad Transfer Devin Cochran No Longer to Enroll At Georgia Tech

Head coach Geoff Collins announced Wednesday that offensive tackle Devin Cochran will no longer join the Yellow Jackets as a graduate transfer

Ashley Barnett

Notes on Each Power Five Conference Model for 2020 CFB Season

On Monday, the Big 12 decided on a football schedule for 2020, becoming the final Power Five conference to adopt a format. Here's a look at each Power 5 league's model:

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech's Danny Hall Named Atlanta Sports Award’s Outstanding Coach

Yellow Jackets have .692 winning percentage over last two seasons under head baseball coach Danny Hall

Georgia Tech PR

Former Yellow Jacket Adam Gotsis Signs with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Sunday the signing of veteran defensive end and former Georgia Tech lineman Adam Gotsis

Ashley Barnett

Look: Georgia Tech '21 Football Commits and Targets Receive Scholarship Offers

August 1 marked the first day official scholarship offers could go out in the class of 2021. Several of Georgia Tech's commits and targets shared the exciting news via social media

Ashley Barnett

Updated ACC Championship Odds: Oddsmakers Still Not Sold on Georgia Tech

William Hill oddsmakers updated 2020 ACC Championship game winner odds with the Yellow Jackets wagers at a big steep

Ashley Barnett

ACC, SEC Announce Differing Plans for 2020 CFB Season

The SEC's decision for a conference-only college football schedule eliminates traditional SEC-ACC rivalry games, including "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate"

Ashley Barnett

by

MatthewMcGavic

Georgia Tech-Notre Dame Moved to Bobby Dodd

The Georgia Tech-Notre Dame 2020 contest has been moved out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Bobby Dodd

Georgia Tech PR

Breaking Down Georgia Tech's New 2020 Football Schedule

The Yellow Jackets will play a 10-game conference schedule under the ACC's revised 10+1 football schedule. What does that mean for "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate"?

Ashley Barnett

ACC Moves to 10+1 Model for 2020 CFB Season

The ACC has announced a new scheduling platform for the upcoming college football season

Ashley Barnett