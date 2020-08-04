Notes on Each Power Five Conference Model for 2020 CFB Season

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in America, optimism remains regarding the state of the 2020 college football season.

Conferences across the nation have been forced to adjust and make crucial decisions revolving the fall sports season. Although some lower division leagues have cancelled all fall competition, each of the Power Five conferences have finally determined a general plan of scheduling for the upcoming football season.

The SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12 have all agreed upon a conference-only schedule model, while the ACC and Big 12 will follow a league-only schedule with one non-conference competition format.

The Power Five leagues each follow a similar theme: fewer games with wiggle room for scheduling flexibility, and anticipated later start dates.

Here's where each Power Five conference currently stands

ACC: The Atlantic Coast Conference will follow a 10+1 model (10 conference games and one non-conference competition). The 11-game schedule will span in a 13-week period with each team having two bye weeks. The first ACC-only football games are slated to kickoff between September 7-12. Notre Dame will become a member of the ACC for 2020 only. With the pushed start date, the 2020 ACC Championship will be played either December 12 or December 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina. There will be only one division - the two teams with the best winning percentage in conference games will compete for the ACC Championship Title.

Big 12: Similar to the ACC, the Big 12 Conference will adopt a 9+1 schedule (nine conference games and one non-conference home opponent). The league is anticipating a start date for conference games sometime in mid-to-late September. The expectation is for non-conference competition to be played before league play. The Big 12 Dr Pepper Championship Game is currently scheduled for December 5, but the model allows for flexibility to delay the conference title game to December 12 or December 19.

Big Ten: The Big Ten was the first Power Five conference to set the tone of significant scheduling alternations for the 2020 season. The league announced July 9 a nine-game conference-only season for all fall sports. The Big Ten has yet to decide specifics such as a start date and each team's opponents.

Pac-12: Following the Big Ten the next day, the Pac-12 Conference approved a conference-only fall season. On July 31, the league announced a ten-game schedule that will be split between home and road contests with a caveat - a required additional game against an opponent from the opposite division. The season will begin on September 26 with flexibility to move that date if necessary. The Pac-12 Football Championship Game will be held on December 18 or 19.

SEC: The Southeastern Conference decided on a similar conference-only model adopted by the Big Ten and Pac-12. The conference will compete in a ten-game schedule and will begin play on September 26. Each team will maintain its eight league opponents originally scheduled with two crossover games added. The SEC Championship Game will be pushed back to December 19. The league said it would allow for one mid-season open date for each school, as well as an open date on Dec. 12 for all teams.

Related Links:

ACC, SEC Announce Differing Plans for 2020 CFB Season

Breaking Down Georgia Tech's New 2020 Football Schedule

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_