Coronavirus + Sports: How Are CFB Coaches Recruiting? How Are Prospects Maintaining Momentum?

High school football players across the country face daunting new obstacles in figuring out their prospects for the college game, and whether their first choice of college feels the same way about them. For college football staff's and recruits alike, the need to be creative is more important than ever amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Georgia Tech football general manager, Patrick Suddes, the Jackets' tactics to contact prospects hasn't changed much, but they've always been on top of being creative.

"I've seen teams post that they play PlayStation/Xbox online with recruits now. Multiple coaches FaceTime, personalized graphics sent, etc," Suddes said. "We have always done those."

With more appeal to reach out and communicate with prospects, Suddes cautions the need to respect space and school work.

"Now without football, the coaching staff has more time to communicate with recruits now," added Suddes. "We are also trying to respect the prospects' parents by not blowing them up so much so they can get their school work done. I think people forget now that these kids still have to get work done, so we try to be mindful of that."

With COVID-19, many states have placed stay-in-shelter orders or imposed mandatory quarantines. This has resulted in schools closing for the remainder of the academic year as well the shut down of many gyms.

For various Georgia Tech recruits nationwide, the need to stay in shape and maintain progress is vital. Many players are being resourceful with what's at reach and putting extra time into watching tape.

"I've been working hard in the house and going outside in the my backyard. Just putting work in," 2021 CB Jordan Oladokun told All Yellow Jackets. "I've been trying to work on my technique the most. I'm watching more of past NFL games breaking those down."

"I've been working on my strength and explosiveness a lot," 2021 WR Skyler Bell said. "Running stairs, hills, things like that. Strength wise, I do a lot of dumbbell exercises for my whole body so that come fall, I won't be a step behind.

"I watch about 1-2 hours of film a day. I try and see where I can improve my route running and getting open through double teams. I will also be playing a little different position next year so I'm seeing the different spacing and timing of certain routes and concepts."

With gyms nationwide closed with the self-quarantine, recruits are turning to their homes and the outdoors to help reach personal goals.

"Just staying in shape and throwing in lots of fields," added 2021 QB Walter Simmons III.

"For the first few days after schools shut down, we found a gym in the city with a trainer who worked me pretty good," said 2021 LB Baron Hopson. "After a couple of days, they closed all the gyms. So I've been doing a lot of weighted pushups, squats, dips, crushes, pulls up and shrugs."

