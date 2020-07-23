All Yellow Jackets
Could Georgia Tech Upset Virginia in 2020?

Ashley Barnett

Clemson has dominated the Atlantic Coast Conference the last five seasons - but that doesn't change the unexpectedness the ACC can bring. Both divisions in the conference bring plenty of intrigue. The Coastal Division presents many challenges with how unpredictable it can be, and how each team is on a near even par for talent.

On Tuesday, Athlon Sports predicted the biggest upsets involving ACC teams for the 2020 season, with Georgia Tech's matchup against Virginia cracking the list. 

Here's what Athlon Sports had to say:

6. Georgia Tech over Virginia, Oct.17

Both teams currently have an open date the week prior, so the schedule is irrelevant from that perspective. But the Cavaliers will have already played (in terms of the current schedule) Georgia, Clemson, and North Carolina. They may be looking at this game as a breather, and an improved Georgia Tech team could be up for the challenge.

The Cavaliers rebounded in 2019, not only snapping a 15-game losing streak against heated rival Virginia Tech, but winning its first-ever ACC Coastal Division title (followed by Virginia's first appearance in the Orange Bowl). Since Bronco Mendenhall took over as UVA's head coach in 2016, the program has continuously taken a step forward with each year that passes.  

Virginia’s main struggles for the upcoming season will come on offense, where the Cavaliers will have to replace several key starters, including senior quarterback Bryce Perkins (17-10 record past two seasons). However, on the defensive side of the ball, UVA is loaded and are predicted to lead the Coastal in total defense. 

As Georgia Tech continues to shift to a new offense under second-year head coach Geoff Collins, many surprises can be in store for the Yellow Jackets this fall. Tech will have options at quarterback with James Graham and Jordan Yates returning, as well as incoming freshman Jeff Sims - who was considered one of the best dual-threat prospects in the 2020 recruiting cycle. The Jackets' offensive line will see an upgrade after adding a pair of grad transfers in Ryan Johnson (Tennessee) and Devin Cochran (Vanderbilt). Wide receiver Jalen Camp, who's season was cut short in 2019 when he underwent surgery, will return with much anticipation. 

Georgia Tech's secondary and linebacker unit molded well under coordinator's Andrew Thackers' 4-2-5 defense last year. The Jackets' defense will see plenty of key playmakers returning in the 2020 campaign. Florida transfer DE Antonneous Clayton will finally be eligible after the NCAA ruled against him last season. 

If the Yellow Jackets' offense can find their identity early in the upcoming season, it'll bring much needed balance to the defense that provides valuable experience and depth. An upset by Tech could be on the rise for this fall. 

