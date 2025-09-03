Daiquan White's PFF Numbers Stand Out In Georgia Tech's Win Over Colorado
New cornerback Daiquan White finishes week 1 as the highest graded defensive player for the Yellow Jackets, per Pro Football Focus, with a grade of 79.9. White saw limited reps in the matchup, but he recorded a pass deflection against a solid Colorado receiving unit.
Though not a starter, White comes into the defensive back room as one of the most decorated transfers as a true junior. As a freshman and sophomore, he was acknowledged as an honorable mention all-Mid-American Conference both seasons by College Football Nation, and in his two seasons at Eastern Michigan, he defended 18 passes and had a fumble recovery.
White helped Georgia Tech's defense shine on Friday night
At 5'10", White brings more than just coverage skills to Georgia Tech’s secondary; he is a physical force in run support. Known as a thumper in run support, White earned an elite 79.2 run defense grade from PFF last season, a testament to his toughness and instincts. His versatility makes him an ideal fit for defensive coordinator Blake Gideon’s scheme, which prioritizes defensive backs who can stifle receivers and deliver impact plays in the run game.
When examining defensive backs that Coach Gideon coached at Texas, such as Jahdae Barron, Jerrin Thompson, Derek Williams Jr., and Anthony Cook, they all shared the common trait of being versatile in making tackles in space and covering receivers from the slot or at boundary corner. In his last season with the Longhorns, Gideon helped Texas rank the No. 1 pass defense in the country in yards per attempt (5.69 ypa) and No. 1 in passing yards per completion (9.52) in the country last season.
White’s ability to play both roles effectively permits him the opportunity to continue to see more and more action as the season unfolds. Before suiting up for his first collegiate game at Eastern Michigan, White built his foundation at Creekside High School, where he thrived under the coaching of HC Maurice Dixon.
It was there that he harnessed the toughness, technique, and mentality that now define his game at the collegiate level. In his senior year, he finished with first-team all-region honors, while also being invited to participate in the 2022 Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Game. He wrapped up his senior season with 68 tackles (4.0 TFL) and an interception.
Is White This Years Jordan Van Den Berg?
Jordan van den Berg is now a dominant force on Georgia Tech’s defensive line, but his breakout didn’t come until Week 3 of last season at Syracuse. Though he logged just one tackle for loss in the 31–28 defeat, his impact was clear, earning an impressive 89.7 PFF grade. From that moment, the Penn State transfer and South African native saw increased snaps, eventually starting the final seven games of the season.
Raising eyebrows a lot earlier than week 3, White has made the most of his opportunity after week 1; therefore, Tech fans, the Eastern Michigan transfer will be the player to watch going into week 2 against Gardner-Webb.