Darren Waller Named A Top 101 NFL Player By PFF

The folks over at Pro Football Focus released their list of the Top 101 NFL players from the 2019 season, and former Yellow Jacket & current Oakland Raider Darren Waller was among the players honored.

The tight end landed at 70th on the list, and was one of two Raiders selected. Rookie RB Josh Jacobs was the other at 99th.

One of the biggest surprises of the season, Darren Waller completed his transformation from triple-option wide receiver in college to one of the NFL's most dynamic receiving tight ends this season. Waller trailed only Travis Kelce in receiving yards at the position and actually caught a higher percentage of targets than the new Super Bowl winner (78.3% to 74.6%). Waller also averaged 6.6 yards after the catch and broke 11 tackles, proving to be a very effective weapon with the ball in his hands.

His 1,145 receiving yards led the Raiders, and was second in the NFL among tight ends (Travis Kelce - 1,229). He was one of three tight ends (Travis Kelce, George Kittle) to average over 70 yards per game and have over 1,000 yards for the season.

Waller played on The Flats from 2011-14 and compiled 971 yards and 9 touchdowns, mainly in his senior season. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the 204th pick in the 6th round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Raiders prior to the 2018 season.

