Dates for 2024 College Football Playoff Rankings Release Revealed
The dates for the 2024 College Football Playoff Rankings Releases have now been revealed. The rankings are going to start coming out on Tuesday, Nov. 5th, and will be released every Tuesday until the College Football Playoff field is set on Sunday, Dec. 8th. This is going to be the first year of the 12-team college football playoff field and seven teams are going to be chosen by the committee at the end of the year to go along with the five highest-ranked conference champions. The four-highest-ranked conference champions will get a bye while teams seeded 5-8 will host a playoff game in the first round.
The college football season is going to get started next Saturday with a matchup between Georgia Tech and Florida State in Dublin, Ireland.
After a practice this week, Norvell had a lot of good things to say about Georgia Tech's offense and the different ways they can attack you:
“I think it’s one of the better offenses in the league and probably in the country,” Mike Norvell said. “They return a lot of guys. Up front, they do a good job. They’ve got very explosive skill position players, guys that are really fast, they’re tough to tackle. Running back is outstanding, over 1,000 yards. I think he was over six yards a carry last year. The quarterback makes everything go. Haynes [King] is a really good player,” Norvell said. “You saw his confidence grow as the season continued to go on. I think they do a good job of putting those guys in a position to be able to make plays. He’s going to be involved in the run game. They’re going to try to stretch it out sideline to sideline, but also very physically in their approach of what they want to do,” Norvell said. “Horizontally, vertically, they’re going to try to attack everything on the field. So, it’s really going to take all 11 being on point and playing at a high level.”
The matchup between Georgia Tech's offense and the Florida State defense is going to be one to watch. Georgia Tech has Haynes King, Jamal Haynes, a talented group of receivers, and one of the best offensive lines in the ACC, but FSU has high-level players at each level of the defense.