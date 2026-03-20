No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game One Score

Top of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

McKee gives up a solo home run, but nothing else. GT leads 8-1 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

A walk, error, and hit batter loaded the bases and then Hernandez came up with a grand slam that blew the game open and made it 8-0. Yellow Jackets did not add anymore after that, but they have a commanding lead for McKee now.

Bottom of the 1st

McKee issues a one out walk, but no hits or runs. GT leads 4-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Hernandez walked and Advincula singled to put two runers on with one out and then Lackey reached on a fielders choice. A two out RBI single from Schmidt made it 1-0 Georgia Tech and then in his first game back at Pitt since transferring, a three run home run from Ryan Zuckerman made it 4-0 Yellow Jackets. That is the lead heading into the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

RHP Tate McKee (3-0) is on the mound this afternoon and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game one:

1. CF Drew Burress



2. LF Alex Hernandez



3. 2B Jarren Advincula



4. C Vahn Lackey



5. DH Kent Schmidt



6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman



7. DH Will Baker



8.LF Caleb Daniel



9. SS Carson Kerce

Tech leads Division I in five standard statistical categories: batting average (.381), on-base percentage (.502), hits (283), runs (256) and walks (154). The Jackets lead the ACC and are top 5 in the nation in OPS (2nd – 1.162), slugging (2nd – .659), doubles (3rd – 58) and home runs (3rd – 46).

Georgia Tech has scored 256 runs through its first 21 games, the most runs scored up to this point in GT’s 131-year history. Tech eclipsed 200 runs scored for the season in just 15 games, breaking the previous program record by two games (reached 200 runs in 17 games back in 1987).

This week marks a homecoming for Ryan Zuckerman. The junior 3rd baseman transferred from Pitt over the summer and is slashing .372 avg. / .484 OBP / .782 slug over 21 games in White & Gold.

Tech ended a streak of two straight series losses to Pitt last season, taking two of three in Atlanta. Prior to that, the Jackets had swept five consecutive series. Pitt has won the last three meetings in Pittsburgh after sweeping the last series back in 2024.