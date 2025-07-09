Deion Sanders Says He Is Undecided On Who Will Be The Starting Quarterback For Colorado
Georgia Tech will be on the road in week one and playing in one of the most intriguing games of the first week of the season against Deion Sanders Colorado program. The Buffaloes are one of the country's biggest mysteries ahead of the 2025 season due to losing elite talents like Heisman Trophy Winner Travis Hunter and quarteback Sheduer Sanders. How will Sanders replace them?
While Hunter is going to be nearly irreplaceable, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and true freshman quarterback Juju Lewis have been battling it out since the spring. Today at Big 12 media days, Sanders said he is unsure of who is going to start and how things might play out between the two players and even signaled that they may continue to rotate both players or even play both of them in the same game:
“We brought both of them because I don’t know which one is going to start,
Long as they’re doing their jobs and we’re winning. We definitely want to continue to develop JuJu, but Kaidon is unbelievable. Kaidon is off the chain. He’s been there, done that, he can get the job done. I wouldn’t have brought him here if I didn’t trust him. But JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes. And I love him, I love what he brings to the table. I don’t know how it’s going to play out, as long as it plays out. We can’t lose either way, with either of those two.”
Salter had a dynamic season in 2023, leading the Flames to an undefeated regular season and a Fiesta Bowl bid. Last season was a slight step down, and now Salter is not playing in Jamey Chadwell's offense, which is QB-friendly. If Salter is back to his 2023 form, this could be a dynamic offense. Whoever starts at quarterback is going to have a new look receiving corps to throw to.
Colorado had one of the best wide receiver groups in the country last season with Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Webster, and Will Sheppard, but they are all gone now. There is still talent on the field for them, though, with Drelon Miler, Omarion Miller, and Sincere Brown leading the way. Former five-star recruit Hykeem Williams has transferred in from Florida State, but has not shown consistency. Can he put it together for Colorado this season?
Who will Georgia Tech see week one? That seems to still be up in the air and head coach Brent Key and defensive coordinator Blake Gideon will have to be ready for anything when they face the Buffaloes in Boulder on August 29th.