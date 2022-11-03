Demaryius Thomas Chosen to Represent Georgia Tech In 2022 ACC Honors Class

The 2022 ACC Honors class was recently announced and one of Georgia Tech's greatest players will be representing Georgia Tech.

The late Demaryius Thomas was chosen to represent Georgia Tech as part of the class and he was chosen along with 13 other members from the rest of the ACC schools and they will be celebrated during ACC Championship weekend on Dec. 2-3.

Demaryius Thomas had a great career at Georgia Tech and in the NFL Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas was born on Christmas Day, 1987, and died on Dec. 9, 2021 at the age of 33.

During his career with the Yellow Jackets from 2007-2009, Thomas had 113 catches for 2,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. The most amazing stat from Thomas's career at Georgia Tech might have been his 25.1 yards per catch in 2009. He was a part of the ACC Championship in 2009 and was a third team All-American in 2009, as well as All-ACC first team.

Thomas was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft and he had a great run while in Denver, recording 665 receptions for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns in 125 games with the Broncos. He was a two time All-Pro selection.

Thomas was known for his work in the community while with the Yellow Jackets and in the NFL.

While with the Denver Broncos, Thomas was teammates with legendary quarterback Peyton Manning. This year, Manning and his wife Ashley, created the Demaryius Thomas scholarship endowment at Georgia Tech.

The endowment provides academic scholarships to attend Georgia Tech for incoming freshmen from Laurens County, Ga., where Thomas was born and raised, or surrounding areas, who demonstrate significant financial need.

The 2022 ACC Football Honors Class includes Boston College’s Luke Kuechly, Clemson’s Terry Allen, Duke’s DeVon Edwards, Florida State’s Terrell Buckley, Louisville’s Bilal Powell, Miami’s Chuck Foreman, North Carolina’s Natrone Means, NC State’s David Amerson, Pitt’s Darrelle Revis, Syracuse’s Donovan McNabb, Virginia’s Thomas Jones, Virginia Tech’s Michael Vick and Wake Forest’s Ricky Proehl.

