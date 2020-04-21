All Yellow Jackets
Dual-Offer a "Game Changer" For Four-Star Riley Quick

Ashley Barnett

Ranked as the No. 1 RHP in the state of Alabama and top 150 baseball prospect in the 2022 class, Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville Riley Quick received an offer from Georgia Tech last Thursday. The baseball opportunity comes in addition to Quick's football offer he earned from the Yellow Jackets in October. 

"I had a three-way call set up with coach (Brent) Key and coach (Danny) Hall and he told me that I had an offer for baseball," Quick said of his first dual scholarship offer. "It was very exciting."

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Quick said he wants to play both sports in college. 

"It could definitely be a game changer down the road," responded Quick when asked if an added baseball opportunity affects his decision. "[I want] a school that makes me feel at home and that I can succeed at both sports at." 

Even though he's rated as four-star SDE, Georgia Tech actually likes his upside at offensive tackle. Quick said he's confident he can fit into the Jackets' offense. 

Quick added he is impressed with Tech's football and baseball programs. 

"I really think Georgia Tech's football program is on the rise," said Quick. "I'm really close with coach Key. The baseball team has a great program and always has. I feel like it will stay the same."

As his recruitment continues to grow with opportunities already at LSU, Missouri, Tennessee and others, Quick is in contact with other major programs across the South. According to Quick, he also hears from Alabama, Missouri, Arkansas and Auburn.

The No. 6 overall football prospect in Alabama says he's taking his time in making a final decision. 

"I'm just going to let my recruitment play out and see what my options are," said Quick. 

