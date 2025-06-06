ESPN Analyst Shares How Haynes King Can Elevate His 2026 Draft Status This Season
While Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King is regarded as one of the best in the country heading into the 2025 season, he is not mentioned as one of the best draft prospects for next April's NFL Draft. King returned to the Yellow Jackets for one more season and if he continues to improve as a passer, it is possible that he is going to hear his name called at some point in the 2026 Draft.
ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid released his top quarterback prospects to know for the 2026 draft and he had this to say about King:
"King is entering his third season as Georgia Tech's starter after playing his first three seasons at Texas A&M. His passing numbers fell from 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2023 to 2,114 and 14, respectively, in 2024. But the 6-3, 215-pound King took care of the ball last season (two interceptions) and was effective on designed runs, rushing for 587 yards and 11 touchdowns. He can be explosive on the ground, but King needs to unlock the next level of his passing development."
Since transferring to Georgia Tech, King has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country and a true dual threat when healthy. Injuries sidetracked his 2024 campaign, but he showed in the loss against Georgia what he is capable of doing when he is healthy. There is no doubt that King is one of the best quarterbacks in the country heading into the season and ESPN analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy had King in his top ten quarterbacks list earlier this spring.
In a recent article ranking the top quarterbacks in the country, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranked King 9th and included some interesting quotes from an ACC defensive coordinator and a General Manager from the conference about King:
Why he's ranked: "King is set to enter his sixth college season this fall, and he brings an exciting combination of experience and varied skills for a Georgia Tech team set to take another jump. He's one of the nation's most accomplished dual-threat quarterbacks, after rushing for 1,324 yards and 21 touchdowns during the past two seasons. King has dealt with injuries, sitting out most of the 2021 season and several games last year, but he can hurt defenses in multiple ways when healthy. In 2023, he joined Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels as the only quarterbacks with at least 2,800 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, 700 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Despite sitting out two games and being limited in two others, King still eclipsed 2,000 passing yards, approached his 2023 rushing total and showed significant improvement in his overall efficiency."
What they're saying: Georgia Tech coach Brent Key pointed to King's improvement in 2024, telling me last month, "He made a ton of improvement, went from 16 interceptions the year before that and limited it to only two last year. One was a throwaway early in the season and one in the last game, so he made a drastic improvement there."
Others in the ACC recognize King's intangibles.
"Haynes King is a winner, competitor, almost an elite runner," an ACC defensive coordinator said. "He was fast, fast."
"I'm very high on King as far as a college QB," an ACC general manager said. "He's not a guy that will be a top draft pick but knows how to win and he's tough as s---."
If King can stay healthy this season then Georgia Tech should remain a dynamic offense and he can elevate his draft stock for the next level.