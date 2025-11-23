Everything From Cayman Spaulding and Jordan Van Den Berg After A 42-28 Loss To Pittsburgh
The defensive stars of the Pittsburgh game talked to the media after the loss. Here is everything Cayman Spaulding and Jordan Van Den Berg had to say.
Cayman Spaulding aggressiveness sparking the pass rush…
“Yes, sir. I definitely agree with that.”
Jordan Van Den Berg on the level of disappointment…
“First of all, I just want to thank Jesus Christ for everything he's done for me. He's the only way to the kingdom. We definitely gave everything we got. You know, morale is not the highest right now, but you know, we've got a state championship next week that we got to go play for. So, we still have a lot of motivation. You know, like I got a lot of motivation from last year. So, morale is still good.”
Van Den Berg on the pass rush, finding that gear…
“We just carried on buying in just believing, you know, the game plan, believing in Coach BG, uh Coach Simpson. You know, just carry on believing in each other. All it takes is I just got to do my job and my brother does his job, and we'll be able to get back there.”
Van Den Berg on the first quarter…
“We definitely weren't at our best. You know, like I'll take a lot of responsibility. The whole defense takes a lot of responsibility. It's unacceptable for us to do that, but you know, we were just able to stay together. We knew that we were going to be able to come back together and able to carry on fighting and chipping away. Unfortunately, we weren't able to get the result we wanted, but we just knew we had to keep fighting.”
Van Den Berg on the home field advantage, Georgia Tech has created…
“I got to give a lot of credit to our fans. You know, they really poured their heart out. I apologize that we weren't able to get it done, but it's a huge honor to play in front of a crowd like that. You know, you can't take it for granted, you know. It's like I'm really thankful that we were able to have a crowd like that tonight.”
Spaulding on how the defense was able to rebound after struggles in the first quarter…
“I really just feel like the defense just had to click together. I feel like it was coming down to like you know a senior night everybody in their feelings everybody wants to be you know what I'm saying the top dog the top person. So, I just feel like everybody just had to click together. Like we just had to allow our coach to do the coaching and take coaching as well, and we just had to go out there and execute.
