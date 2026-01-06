FCS All-American Tight End Transfer Commits To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has been adding commitments from the transfer portal since last night and tonight, they got one at a key position.

Dartmouth transfer tight end Chris Corbo announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets program tonight. Corbo is a two-time FCS first-team All-American, who has 86 catches for 912 yards and 13 TDs in his career.

Dartmouth transfer TE Chris Corbo has committed to Georgia Tech, his agency @ChaseYourLegend tells ESPN.



The 2x FCS first-team All-American has 86 catches for 912 yards and 13 TDs in his career. pic.twitter.com/rx1YWemDua — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 6, 2026

Georgia Tech needed to add some experience at the tight end position and Corbo fits the bill. This season, Corbo finished with 45 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns. In 2024, he finished with 32 catches for 315 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Yellow Jackets are losing Brett Seither, Josh Beetham, and J.T. Byrne off of this team and has a couple of young tight ends with Connor Roush and Kevin Roche Jr. In the 2026 recruiting class, Georgia Tech signed Jack Richerson and Nathan Agyemang. Corbo is going to add experience and should see plenty of playing time next season for the Yellow Jackets.

Today, Georgia Tech has gotten commitments from Alabama WR/CB Jaylen Mbakwe and Rice punter Alex Bacchetta.

From Corbo's Dartmouth bio:

JUNIOR (2024)

Stats Perform Preseason All-American (2025)

All-Ivy First Team (2024)

AFCA First Team All-American (2024)

Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American (2024)

Walter Camp All-American (2024)

Scout Team Award (2022 team award)

"Stellar junior season, finishing second on the team in receptions (32) and third in yards (315) while leading the team in touchdown catches (7) … Seven TD receptions were second nationally amongst tight ends while his 1.4 per game led the country among his position … Seven touchdown catches were most by a Dartmouth player since Drew Estrada had eight in 2019 … Named first team All-Ivy League … Garnered first team All-America honors by the AFCA and Walter Camp … Named an Associated Press honorable mention All-American … Had touchdowns in seven of the 10 games … Had three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown in the season opener vs. Fordham … Posted seven catches for a career-high 51 yards in the Ivy League opener vs. Penn … Tallied three receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown a week later at Yale … Posted a 31-yard catch against Central Connecticut State … Tallied a 10-yard touchdown reception at Columbia … Finished with three catches for 32 yards and a score against Harvard … Had a career-high eight receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown at Princeton … Two catches for 40 yards at Cornell … Recorded two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown in the season finale vs. Brown."



SOPHOMORE (2023)



"Saw action in all 10 games, recording nine receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns … Also had one rush for 26 yards … Made first-career catch in the home opener vs. Lehigh, which went for 10 yards … Had two catches for 27 yards and first-career touchdown in the Ivy League opener at Penn … Recorded one reception for 14 yards at Colgate … Posted two catches for 17 yards at No. 23 Harvard … Finished with one catch for eight yards against Princeton … Also had a catch vs. Cornell and at Brown … His catch at Brown was a touchdown reception as the Big Green clinched a share of the Ivy League title."



More Georgia Tech News: