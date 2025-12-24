Everything From Co-Offensive Coordinator Chris Weinke and QB Haynes King Ahead Of Matchup Vs BYU

In their Christmas Eve availability Haynes King and Chris Weinke talked ot the media. Here is everything they had to say.

Chris Weinke Opening Statement…

“Let me just open up by saying we're really excited to be here. Our football team's excited. We want to thank the uh the FCS who's done an outstanding job as our host down here. I know the guys are having a good time. Uh, the facilities are awesome. Uh everything's been first class down here. So, we're excited to be here. Obviously, I'm excited to play a really good opponent, right? You look at who we're facing, and you can make the argument they belong in the playoffs, right? And so when you look at coach Sitake and what he's done with that football team, um, he's had sustained success over the years, and we're excited, and obviously it's a huge challenge for us. I do think it'll be one of the better bowl games outside of the playoffs and so we're excited. We're preparing the right way. The guys are having a good time. Um, and look forward to uh a really good football game Saturday at 3:30.”

Weinke on how his job has changed, taking over as the offensive coordinator and if he has played in a bowl game at BYU….

“The roles changed a little bit, right? So from an organizational standpoint, obviously, from having the opportunity now to call plays, you know, obviously, our whole staff has always been heavily involved in the game planning. The role changes a little bit. Um with some of our staff having departed, we have less guys, but the routine is the same, and now I get an opportunity to call plays in practice and then an opportunity to call plays on Saturday. So from that standpoint, yeah, there's a little more responsibility. Um and then secondly, I have not played in a bowl game down here. Um so heard about it. This is a great place, and historically, I always put on a good bowl and I think people should be excited about this matchup between Georgia Tech and BYU.”

Weinke on if he has caught up on some sleep and how he formulated a game plan to attack the BYU defense…

“So, still some sleep deprivation. I guess the excitement takes over, right? And uh the opportunity to be able to to step in these shoes and do this is exciting for me. Um I always say this that uh you know, we ask our players to always prepare like you're the starter. I think the analogy is is exactly what I tell my backup quarterback. As a co-coordinator, um, you know, I can't tell my players to do it and me not do it. So, I've I've been preparing for this opportunity. You never know when it's going to come up. Um, so you don't want to be caught off guard or be surprised. Uh, so over the years, uh, as a coach, I've been preparing for this opportunity to be able to to have an opportunity to call plays. So from that standpoint, I feel very comfortable. Um, you know, I think the biggest thing is we're playing against a really good defense, right? Uh, Coach Hill has done an outstanding job with that defensive unit. They're big, they're long, and they're strong, right? And so we know what we're going up against. We'll see multiple fronts, multiple coverages. Um, and so not only are they individually really good players, but they play well as a unit. We've got our hands full, and as as we game planned, there's not a lot of holes in this defense. So, we're going to have to play sound football. Um, and we're going to have to execute. I think it's going to be a 60-minute ball game.”

On what Georgia Tech has done to live up to the ACC motto: Accomplish Greatness…

“I think there's obviously a lot of chatter around college football as it relates to the conferences. I always say this: be where your feet are. Uh be the best that you can be. When you look at our conference in terms of uh I think what we've seen now is there's a lot of parity, right, in college football over the last few years. You start to see more of that. I do think that our conference uh has been represented very well throughout the year. Having an ACC team in the playoffs and winning that first round represents that. We're a good conference. We've got a lot of good players. I do like the parity throughout the conference. I do think there is greatness in this conference and there's good players all over the country, but I believe our conference is one of the best.”

Haynes King on why he decided to come back and his mentality on his final college game…

“I mean, throughout this year, we put our blood, sweat, and tears into this team. I'm not one to quit and just, you know, be selfish and go about my business. I always finish what I start. That's just kind of how I was raised. My mentality going into this game is just we're going to one, go out there and have fun, but two, try to go out there and execute and find ways to win. It's always more fun when you win.”

King on what he has taken from coach Weinke the last few years…

“I mean, I can't say enough about this guy. He was one of the big reasons why I came here and a bigger reason why I stayed. He's somebody that I can trust and and helped me develop my game, and y'all have seen that throughout the three years that I've been here. And like I said, I can't say enough about what he's done for me and my development, not only as a player, but also as a person.”

King on when he will think about his Georgia Tech legacy…

“I guess probably when I'm training. You've got a little bit more time on your hands. Don't have to go to class or anything like that. I'd say probably there. Uh, for the most part, you don't really see it happen until later on in life anyway. It's just kind of like the same as feeling it and the feelings that you get with, you know, hey, this might be my last game at Georgia Tech. I don't really feel it until it's over. You know, one of those type of deals. But I feel like it's already kind of impacting a lot of people because we had a little signing and the little ceremony that we had. Um, during the basketball game, the halftime. It's already kind of building up, but I'm grateful for it, and it's not a one-man show. I'm grateful for this whole team, the whole staff that has believed in me and got me to this point.”

King on how he has been able to stay healthy and be durable…

“First off, you've got to have a little bit of mental and physical toughness. Other than that, you've got to be able to take care of your body. You've got to surround yourself with the right people that also have the resources and know how to help you. I feel like we've done a really good job of hiring here, and the staff that's been able to communicate and work with each other and work with me throughout the week to keep me on the field. They've done a really good job.”

Weinke on what it says about King that he wants to finish things the right way…

“I can't say enough about him. When you talk about it as a coach, the true joy is coaching young men like this. Uh, he was raised the right way. He's wired the right way. Um, he learned at a young age that, as he alluded to, you finish what you started. Um, in this day and age, in the landscape of college football and all this movement, I never for one second thought this man wasn't going to finish his mission, and he came here with a purpose. He represents exactly what college football is all about. He's old school. He's got an old soul. He lives every single day the same way. That starts with toughness. He learned that from his daddy. I've had the opportunity to coach a lot of quarterbacks and trained a lot of quarterbacks over the years. This one here is special. Everything he does, okay, uh, he does it for the people around him. It's never about him. It never will be about him. It's always going to be about the team. So, when you can find a young man that takes that approach every single day that plays this position, um, you've got a chance. As we all know, regardless of what level you play at, if you have a quarterback, you got a chance. I've been very fortunate and blessed for the last three years to be able to help him in his process of achieving his goals, but more importantly, um, also just observing on game day how much joy he brings to not only me, but our team, the fans. His legacy is going to be special. I know he doesn't talk about it now, but, uh, he'll go down in history as one of the best ever put on this uniform. He's been the same guy every day. I ask every quarterback to be the same guy every day. Okay? You can't be great on Monday, average on Tuesday, really good on Wednesday, and mediocre on Thursday. I don't know who I'm getting on Saturday. He's the same guy every day. So, it's been a true joy and honor and blessing to be able to coach him. I can't wait to take this last ride with him. I'll be calling it from the booth. So, I'm going to have a lot of fun.”

King on how excited he is for the Senior Bowl and opportunities after the season…

“I'm very excited for those opportunities. Just to be able to play in those with a lot of great athletes, a lot of great competitors. Then, just to be able to compete each and every day and showcase my talent against others as well. Uh that's a great opportunity. Then just really experiencing everything. You know, you're going to have a lot of interviews, uh a lot of meetings with coaches and stuff, and just to kind of soak that in and be a sponge and learn from each and every meeting and interview is going to be special. And like I already said, being around a lot of great athletes and, you know, hearing some of their insight, some of their experiences through college football and even throughout this training process, it's going to be, you know, got to be able to sponge it all up and understand what's going on. But, you know, I'm very excited for it and just ready to see what happens. But trying to focus on BYU first.”

Weinke on Georgia Tech backup quarterback Graham Knowles…

“I always say that you know, we live in this microwave society where a lot of these high school kids want to leave high school and try to find a place where they can play right away, and I'm old school in terms of trusting the process, right? I know that can be a cliché sometimes, but to play this position at a high level, there's no better situation than having those young guys watch this guy here. Here's a veteran guy who's played a lot of football that goes about his business the right way, that prepares the right way. To be able to see how he approaches it only helps those younger guys. Sometimes they think they're ready to play, but they really don't. They're really not. Um, I do think the most important piece at this position is to make sure you continue to improve, right? The opportunity for those quarterbacks to improve you know, from the first semester to the spring ball, to those things. Graham has shown that.

Graham is still young, hadn't played football, right? He's played one snap for us in live football. So, there's still a lot to learn. The ultimate goal is to be able to go out there and be consistent. Um, and every young quarterback has to learn how to do that. He's in that process. Hopefully he continues to stay on that trajectory. We'll see where it goes. I can't predict the future. Every high school quarterback that goes to college is really based on potential, right? It's our job as coaches to develop these young men and then put them in a competitive environment. That's what I want. I want guys to compete in our room. Uh they've done that. He's obviously competed for and won the job for the last three years. Uh deservedly so. So now, as we move forward, that room will still be competitive, and we'll find out who's all going to be in there.

More Georgia Tech Football News:

•When Can Georgia Tech Expect To Win The ACC Under Brent Key?

•Georgia Tech Will Face A Lot of New Quarterbacks in 2026

•Georgia Tech Remains An Underdog vs BYU as Game Week Officially Arrives

•Making A Transfer Portal Wish List For Georgia Tech