NC State vs. Louisville Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 9
In this story:
The NC State Wolfpack have strung together an impressive ACC record so far in their conference schedule at 9-2. They have a tough test ahead of them tonight when they hit the road to take on the Louisville Cardinals, who are 7-4 in ACC play, but are the No.24-ranked team in college basketball.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this fascinating conference matchup.
NC State vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- NC State +6.5 (-110)
- Louisville -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- NC State +250
- Louisville -315
Total
- OVER 161.5 (-110)
- UNDER 161.5 (-110)
NC State vs. Louisville How to Watch
- Date: Monday, February 9
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- NC State Record: 18-6 (9-2 in ACC)
- Louisville Record: 17-6 (7-4 in ACC)
NC State vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- NC State is 4-2 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 6-0 in NC State's last six games
- NC State is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games vs. Louisville
- NC State is 3-17 straight up in its last 20 games as an underdog
- Louisville is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in Louisville's last 10 games
NC State vs. Louisville Key Player to Watch
- Ryan Conwell, G - Louisville Cardinals
No team shoots the 3-ball more than the Louisville Cardinals, which makes Ryan Conwell, their primary 3-point shooter, their most important player. He has already taken 217 3-point shots this season, but I'd like to see him improve on his make percentage, sporting a 3-point field goal percentage of just 35% heading into tonight's game.
NC State vs. Louisville Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's ACC matchup:
NC State and Louisville are two of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking 18th and 37th in effective field goal percentage. They also both rank inside the top 75 in 3-point shot rate, which is key for this game, considering neither team defends the perimeter well. The two teams rank 169th and 184th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, which could lead to plenty of made threes.
Finally, both teams also play at a fast pace, ranking 52nd and 88th in adjusted tempo. A fast-paced game with plenty of three balls is a recipe for a high-scoring affair.
Pick: OVER 161.5 (-110) via FanDuel
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets