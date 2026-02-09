NC State vs. Louisville Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 9

The NC State Wolfpack have strung together an impressive ACC record so far in their conference schedule at 9-2. They have a tough test ahead of them tonight when they hit the road to take on the Louisville Cardinals, who are 7-4 in ACC play, but are the No.24-ranked team in college basketball.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this fascinating conference matchup.

NC State vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

NC State +6.5 (-110)

Louisville -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

NC State +250

Louisville -315

Total

OVER 161.5 (-110)

UNDER 161.5 (-110)

NC State vs. Louisville How to Watch

Date: Monday, February 9

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: KFC Yum! Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

NC State Record: 18-6 (9-2 in ACC)

Louisville Record: 17-6 (7-4 in ACC)

NC State vs. Louisville Betting Trends

NC State is 4-2 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 6-0 in NC State's last six games

NC State is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games vs. Louisville

NC State is 3-17 straight up in its last 20 games as an underdog

Louisville is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Louisville's last 10 games

NC State vs. Louisville Key Player to Watch

Ryan Conwell, G - Louisville Cardinals

No team shoots the 3-ball more than the Louisville Cardinals, which makes Ryan Conwell, their primary 3-point shooter, their most important player. He has already taken 217 3-point shots this season, but I'd like to see him improve on his make percentage, sporting a 3-point field goal percentage of just 35% heading into tonight's game.

NC State vs. Louisville Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's ACC matchup:

NC State and Louisville are two of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking 18th and 37th in effective field goal percentage. They also both rank inside the top 75 in 3-point shot rate, which is key for this game, considering neither team defends the perimeter well. The two teams rank 169th and 184th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, which could lead to plenty of made threes.

Finally, both teams also play at a fast pace, ranking 52nd and 88th in adjusted tempo. A fast-paced game with plenty of three balls is a recipe for a high-scoring affair.

Pick: OVER 161.5 (-110) via FanDuel



