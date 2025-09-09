Everything From Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key Ahead Of Matchup Against Clemson
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key talked to the media ahead of a big game this upcoming week against the Clemson Tigers at noon on ESPN. The message so far has been clear: the Yellow Jackets are taking an all-business-like approach to the game on Saturday. Here is everything Coach Key had to say in his Tuesday press conference.
Opening Statement
“We got a new target this week. We hit our mark last week. Mission hadn't changed for this football team. This target's a big one, the biggest one up to this point, big challenge for us. We're in the middle of preparation, we're busy preparing and working on a plan, and we're ready to go on Saturday.
On Haynes King and his injury…
“Yeah, he looks good, feels good. We'll make determinations this weekend.”
On the Malachi Carney story of chasing down a defensive back…
“Yeah, unfortunately, it was an interception in a practice, and he did what you're supposed to do and ran after it and chased it down and saved the touchdown.”
On if there is any extra weight on a game like this and facing Clemson…
No, every game's a challenge, and this is the next challenge, and it's a big one.”
On what has caught his eye early about Clemson…
“Yeah, they're a good football team and we're excited to play.”
On Christian Garrett and Andre Fuller playing early…
“Yeah, good football players have a chance to develop into really good ones. We're excited about the future.”
On Cade Klubnik…
“He can run and throw. He's got experience, got a good scheme, good coaches, well coached, and a good football player.”
On his relationship with Dabo Swinney…
“Yeah, kind of gotten to know him, like most of the other coaches, we do have some similarities in our background. He's a good man, a good football coach. I respect him a lot.”
On challenging the offensive line….
“Yeah, every week's big challenge.”
On the progress of Rodney Shelley and AJ Hoffler as they battle back from injuries…
“Again, we'll make that determination at the of the week. Hopefully they're ready to play.”
On the availability report he has to give to the ACC…
“Follow the procedures given and do what we're required to do.”
On the backfield tandem of Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley….
“Yeah, they’ve done a good job. Only as good as the next game, so we need to continue to improve.”
On Akelo Stone and having him back…
“Yeah, Akelo is a good, really good kid. I have a really strong relationship with him. It's good to be a part of his life again.”
On the penalties from the last game…
“Unacceptable.”
On if anybody caught his eye from the game on Saturday (Georgia Tech)....
“Yeah, you know there's a lot of young guys and new guys that played and moved on to the next game. I can't remember off the top of my head, but I was proud of all of them.
On if today was a good practice…
“I think our guys have good intensity and good intent.”