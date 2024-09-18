Everything From Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman Joe Fusile Ahead of Matchup With Louisville
Georgia Tech has a huge matchup this Saturday vs No. 19 Louisville and one of the keys to the game is going to be the offensive line against Louisville's front seven. The Yellow Jackets have one of the best offensive lines in the country and have not allowed a sack so far this season. One of the leaders of the offensive line is left guard Joe Fusile. He spoke with the media ahead of Saturday's game and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On two left tackles alternating beside him...
"We got a lot of real hard -working guys playing tackle for us right now, and I'm I'm very thankful to be playing with all of them I just I can't say enough good about them and We've been been swapping them in and out They both have been playing great for us, so I'm very thankful to be playing next to those guys."
2. On his assessment of the O-Line through four games...
"I think there's always things we can fix, and I think that's just what we're focusing on right now. Just getting back to some of those things we did really good last year, continuing to build on some of the things we're doing better this year. Just keep building, just keep trying to be a foundation for those offense."
3. On how much pride they have that they have not allowed a sack...
"A ton of pride and that's just something as an offensive line you, you just naturally have a pride for trying to keep your quarterback clean. They do a lot for us and we try to do everything we can for them."
4. On having depth at the running back position behind Jamal Haynes...
"It's awesome. thankful to have guys that can do that and those guys have been a huge asset to our offense, it's the more you can do as an offense obviously it's it's harder to counter what you're doing so very thankful to have those guys."
5. On if last year's loss vs Lousville is a factor...
"You just have to stay present with what you are doing, if you get too bogged down with what happened last year, you'll take your mind off the focus for this game. So obviously the film is the film we're using to show you these guys, but it's not an emotional attachment. We're just focusing on doing what we do."
6. On Louisville's defense...
"They do a lot of things well. We're just trying to do what we do, really. We're just trying to run our offense like we can run it when it's at its best and be as dynamic as we have been in the past."