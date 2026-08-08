Everything From Georgia Tech RB Chad Alexander After Friday's Fall Camp Practice

Fall Camp rolled on for Georgia Tech on Friday, and after practice, it was the running backs' turn to head to the podium and talk to the media. After RB coach Jimmy Smith spoke, fourth-year RB Chad Alexander talked about a number of different things, and here is everything that he had to say.

1. On the depth and talent of the RB room...

"Right. You know, the running back room, as everybody knows, is already deep. And, you know, our mission is just to push each other every day to be the best version of ourselves. You know, since we carry ourselves with, you know, such high expectations, you know, it's always... The mission is always to challenge each other to become better every day. So it's been amazing. I appreciate Malachi just as all the running backs in the room. You know, we constantly push each other. So it's been great."

2. On Coach Godsey and Coach Smith using the versatility of the RB room...

"Absolutely. You know, I think Coach Smith and Coach Godsey. Just there being able to put me in a position to succeed, whether that's in the backfield, whether that's playing receiver, whatever is going to help the team win. I'm willing to do anything. So I'm enjoying my role. I'm embracing it. It's like playing backyard football again. So I'm loving it."

3. On the RB room pushing each other...

"Yeah, you know, just as competitive as we are, I think, you know, that plays into, you know, how close we are. You know, we do things off the field, whether it's eating or, you know, we FaceTime, you know, we got group chat, you know, whatever it is. You know, we're constantly working on, you know, becoming better football players and then just becoming better people. You know, we do devotions every day before meetings, you know, just getting a little word, you know, just how to become a better person. You know, we take those traits, you know, from off the field and on the field. Just, you know, motivating our teammates doing so."

4. On pushing past last season's injury...

"Man, football is what I do. I love football. You know, injury was a minor setback, but, you know, it happens to the best of us. And I've been, you know, blessed to be able to come back, you know, 100% healthy, even better than I was before. So I'm just taking full advantage of every opportunity, and it's been great."

5. On the first game of the season...

"Every day. You know, we don't really, you know, count opponents. You know, we know we have an opponent coming up next month, but we're taking it day by day. We're trying to get better every day and perfect our craft in fall camp and, you know, focus on what's in front of us right now. And then when that comes around, we'll be ready for it."

6. On Coach Smith...

"Coach Smith, I love Coach Smith. You know, he allows us to play free. Obviously, you know, putting us in different positions to succeed. And then outside of that, he's just a great man. You know, always giving us advice, you know, how to be better off the field. Be better on the field and just letting us play running back, not making us robots, you know, just allowing us to, you know, prosper in those ways."