Six Intriguing Georgia Tech Freshmen on Offense Heading Into Fall Camp

Georgia Tech is going to have a lot of new faces and starters on the offensive side of the ball, as a lot of their production at several spots is now gone.

Transfers are going to get a lot of attention as newcomers, but there are some true freshmen that have a chance to also make an impact for the Yellow Jackets, but they are going to need to impress during fall camp. Georgia Tech head coach Brent key has said he won't be shy about playing young guys and getting them more involved this season, but they have to earn it.

Here are six freshmen names to watch on the offensive side of the ball.

QB Cole Bergeron

Is Bergeron going to start for Georgia Tech this fall? No, but the true freshman signal-caller is going to have a chance to compete for the backup quarterback spot this fall and he could be the quarterback of the future for this program.

If he were going against more experienced quarterbacks, I would say that he would just be in for a developmental season and the likely fourth quarterback, but neither Grady Adamson or Graham Knowles have started a game. They have been around the program longer, but Bergeron has natural talent and I think he is a player to watch this fall.

WR Darnell Collins

Georgia Tech has lost nearly all of its receiving production from last season's team, and it is a big question mark as to who is going to see the field and be firmly in the rotation.

That is going to open the door for a true freshman receiver to get involved, and I think that Collins has the best chance to do so.

Not only does Georgia Tech lack experience, but they don't have any proven threats with size. Collins (6'3 190 LBS) brings that and can make the tough catches on the outside, which could lead to him seeing the field.

Don't be surprised to see multiple true freshmen be involved for Georgia Tech at the wide receiver position.

By the end of the 2026 recruiting cycle, Jeffar Jean-Noel rose to a four-star prospect and was one of the most underrated receivers in the entire class. He is an explosive receiver and possesses a ton of speed. I think he could be a player who Georgia Tech could use and get the ball in his hands in a variety of ways, including special teams.

TE Nathan Agyemang

I have talked about how I think that Georgia Tech's tight ends are one of the deepest positions on the team and it is going to be hard for a true freshman to get snaps with Gavin Harris, Chris Corbo, Spencer Mermans, and even Kevin Roche Jr in front of them.

But Nathan Agyemang possesses a lot of ability and he has a chance to showcase it over the next four weeks leading into the season.

Agyeman (6'5 230 LBS) has all of the traits that you look for in an athletic receiving threat at the tight end position, but his ability to block is going to be the difference in how many snaps he could play.

There might not be a harder position to see time at as a true freshman than the offensive line, but Courtney and Courtlin Heard are going to be competing for spots. While they may not earn starting jobs as true freshmen, they are going to be in the mix for backup jobs as well, and their development is going to be something to track.

Brent Key made it known this spring that the Heard twins are going to see the field at some point this season for the Yellow Jackets:

"The Twins. I mean, those guys are going to play for us this year. Those guys are going to play a lot of football for us this year. The maturity that those two guys have, whether it be from the first day they got here and they knew what the challenge was, they had to drop weight. I think collectively together, they've dropped about 50 or 60 pounds together. Everything's together with them. But they're playing guard and tackle. They are massive. They stay on their feet. They get great balance. And everything is coach me coach. I mean, they don't say anything back. They don't talk. They just soak it all in. They take it in. They're very coachable. You tell them something one time and they correct it, they fix it."