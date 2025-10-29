Everything From Georgia Tech WR Dean Patterson Ahead Of The Matchup Against NC State
Georgia Tech WR Dean Patterson had a strong showing on Saturday for the Yellow Jackets and talked to the press in his media availability session. Here is everything he had to say.
On his backstory and playing at Finley University…
“Throughout my high school journey, I really didn't get that much attention as much as I would like. And at the time, D2 University of Finley really believed in me. Taking a visit, being a Florida boy going all the way up to really cold Ohio, it was definitely something different, definitely very much life changing, and honestly helped me grow up, is what I would say. It was definitely different. I enjoyed the coaches up there. I enjoyed my time up there, but that's pretty much how that happened. They were one of the only schools that I really loved me the way that they did so.
On if he thinks back on that journey…
“I think of it all the time, to be honest with you. I mean, it's just such a blessing. Honestly, just following, you know, it's like the definition of just God’s plan, like for me. If you wanted to tell me that a senior in high school didn't really have that many offers and didn't really get that much interest, that I was going to be in this position, I'd look at you crazy. I'd be like, no, there's no way that I'd ever, you know, top 10 team senior year, you know, like that, that is truly, it's just amazing. It's just a huge blessing, and I can only do nothing but be grateful for it.
On what is the most fun part of playing in the offense on and off the field.....
“(Off the field) honestly, the guys in the room, they're hilarious. The way that we mess with each other and the way we enjoy each other. The way that we play for each other truly, it's just one of a kind, honestly. You don't really get that everywhere, honestly. On the field, honestly, playing for Coach Buster, he's just so creative. The things that he does in his offense and the things that I've learned to help level up my game and be able to take it to the next level, honestly is truly everything that I could ever want and when you love football, that's, I feel like that's basically kind of comes with it that you want to be the best that you can possibly be on and off the field when it comes to knowledge and techniques at the receiver position. So honestly, I have to give credit to all my coaches for that.
On if his route running and ability to get behind the secondary is one of his strengths…
“To be honest with you, I feel like, yeah, I've always, some of my dad has always taught me, he's just from a kid. Just run good routes and catch the ball. That's something that, you know, I've always tried to take pride in, and just being elite, like how my coach said, elite at the little things, and just being great at the little things, and those little things eventually turn into big things. So, truthfully, that is really, I feel like, is definitely one of my strengths, but I also feel like I have more strengths as well in terms of my ability to kind of play receiver.”
On his journey of being underecruited and it helped fuel him and his hunger…
“Honestly, definitely not easy. I feel like it's first got to start off with, I've got to give credit to the people in my corner. Definitely, people who help motivate me. Because if you had asked me, back then, being undercruited, like, was I really that confident in myself, know, when all these coaches really didn't believe in me, looking at me, oh, you look good, you look good, stay in contact, and didn't really hear anything from them. Definitely sucked, but with those people in my corner, like they helped motivate me, and I believe that kind of helped drive me. So I feel like for myself, I was always used to playing behind the eight ball, you know, not really having the attention and not really being looked at, and it kind of just drove me, and just being like, okay, I'm gonna show you why I am here. I'm gonna show you why I deserve to be here. That truly has been something that I've taken from Finley to FIU and to here. I feel like I'm gonna show you why you gotta play me.”
On the explosiveness part of his game…
“Honestly, great play calling, great blockers, honestly, in front of me. I couldn't do it without them. So definitely got to give credit to them. But in terms of explosiveness, I feel like that's something that I've tried to add on to my game because I feel like I've been more of a down-the-field type of receiver, and I wanted to show that I could do things with the ball in my hands as well. That comes to being a fully complete receiver. I just wanna be explosive as I can and just be able to help the team as much as possible and help put us in the best scenario as possible.”
On the dive into the endzone on his touchdown..
“The play was signaled. I'm lining up and I'm kind of reading the defense and I'm like, okay, it's my tackles and my guard is gonna get out here and I kind of took a peek inside and I was like, yeah, they're definitely going to get out here and kind of help get this place started and get some of these blocks going. So once I caught the ball, great blocks from my tackles and guards. It was just me in the safety. I was like, you know, there's no way I'm gonna let you make this play on me. I'm definitely scoring. Once I kind of broke and hit the sideline, I knew he was gonna try to dive out and try to get my feet in, and I wasn't going to let that happen. I did something I wasn't supposed to do at the end, reach out for the ball. But just in that moment, it was just a, I got to score. I got to score. I would have been very upset if he had made that play on me.”
On playing special teams…
“I truly believe in helping the team as much as possible. Obviously, I didn't receive a position. It's easy to be kind of selfish. You're like, nah I should only be playing offense. But like how my coach says, and just a realistic expectation is that if you're not one of those top one or two guys in the NFL, you gotta play special teams. I wanna be able to help my team as much and put us in the best scenario to win. So, I wanna be able to help guys who I'm blocking for on kickoff return or punt return. I want them to be able to have their explosive plays. So just as much as I want to be able to have my explosive plays and I know that guy's going to have to do that. Gonna have to in some work for me for that to happen to me.”
On whether it is a priority to take advantage of opportunities when they come his way…
“100%. I think in general, even if you get 10 targets a game and you have ten catches like you can't get relaxed and be like I miss this one. I miss this play. You gotta make the most out of every opportunity because you never know. If that's ever going to be your last catch of this game or the season, god forbid. So I definitely agree with you. Like you definitely gotta make the most out of every opportunity for sure.”
