Everything From Haynes King Ahead of Matchup Against Colorado
Georgia Tech kicked off its preparation for Week 1 and had practice early in the morning ahead of its matchup against Colorado. Star quarterback Haynes King talked to the media at the conclusion of practice and had this to say.
On playing in Colorado before…
“I mean, it was a cool experience to get over there playing at Bronco Stadium. I only got two drives of it, but it was a cool experience. The weather was nice. I know that they get rowdy a little bit, and it can be real loud. And during practice, Key's done a good job of bumping the crowd noise up and getting that. So it's hard for us to communicate.
On if the altitude affects him…
“Not too bad, and I think we're going up there a day earlier than usual for away games. I'm sure we all got a plan. I hadn't asked about it, but I'm sure we have a plan for that. Like I said, we're going up a whole day earlier as well.
On what he has seen from Colorado's defense and them having a more experienced group…
“I mean, one, they got a really good coaching staff, you know, from top to bottom. The guys over there do a really good job putting it together. But defensively, you know, I see that they're fast, they're physical, they're like gnats, you know, they're energy bugs, always going, they don't really have any quit. So we're going to have to play through the whistle going into this game, which is what we're supposed to do anyway.
On what he has seen from Isaiah Canion…
“I mean, everything of what everybody else has seen. You know, he's a talented young kid. He's fast. He's big. He's strong. He can go up, make plays, and contested catches. He's smart. Just the way that he's developed since last year, he's done a tremendous job
On what he is most looking forward to against Colorado…
“Just going out there, have fun. Have fun with the guys and execute, and let's be explosive and, you know, just do what we're supposed to do.”
On how much time has been spent studying Colorado vs studying the Yellow Jackets offense…
“I'd say the majority of fall camp, it was mainly on us. How can we get better? What are the things that we're struggling? What are the things that we're doing good? And going from there and now, we have fully transitioned. Now we're full go in Colorado, breaking them down and preparing for them.”
On opening up with a big matchup and how it gets Georgia Tech focused…
“I mean, it's always good to open up the season against somebody that's good, strong, and a talented football team. You know, that pushes your team to be the best as well, whether it's through the offseason, fall camp, or even preparing for the first game. That just kind of sets the tone for the rest of the season with what the standard is and how you're supposed to go about your business.
On how the extra film study helps him in adverse situations and preparing…
“I mean, playing the quarterback position, it goes into a lot of, you know, just reps. The more experience and reps that you get to see it be done and actually go through it and go through reads and progressions like that, the better off you are because that's, you know, 10, 12 more reps than I'm getting mentally that I don't get to do it on the field.”
On if he knows Deion Sanders….
“I've met him before. I played at the Under Armour All-American game. Met him there. I believe I was on Ed Reed's team at the time. So I didn't get to talk to him a whole lot, but a little that I've got to talk to him and meet him, he's a good guy.”
On preparing for a team you don’t know…
“I mean, that's a challenge. But, you know, the luxury that we have right now is we get more than a week. Usually game weeks, you get a week. But right now, you know, you might watch, if you're looking at personnel-wise, where did that kid come from, you know, like – Another school, you're watching some of that tape. How does he move? How does he transition? Does he change direction well? Does he tackle in space well? Does he cover well? Stuff like that. Then the other half is just looking at the scheme. Like, you know, who is the D.C.? What does he like to do? What are his tendencies? Stuff like that.”
On how he describes the full complement of skilled players he has on the Georgia Tech offense…
“I mean, one word is explosive, you know, fun to play with. And, you know, they just make me look better just giving them the ball.”
On his expectations for the offense this season…
“I mean, one, if we just go out there and play our game, execute and, you know, play fast, shift and motion fast and execute and play physical, we're going to be just fine. I know Deion and all of them, they're going to play fast and physical as well. So it's going to be a good fault game and, you know, get your popcorn ready, I guess you'd say.”
On if the program would make a statement on this stage with a win…
“I mean, every win's big. Going into the season, if you really win your first one, I mean, that's always a stepping stone. You're starting the season off on a good foot. It's always good on Ws, especially at this level. Like, however you can take them, if you get a win, you're going to be good.”