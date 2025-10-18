Everything From Haynes King and Josh Beetham After Georgia Tech's Win Over Duke
Haynes King on what happened on his touchdown run when he looked at the sideline…
“Well, I mean, that was probably like the first time that we didn't really fully like full on like discuss, you know, if there's no mods, it's not stuff like that. I think everybody was just kind of had the mindset of like, go win. When I broke it, I just wanted that, you know, second opinion that, to see if I need to go down or not. I just saw everybody score, score it. I just ended up scoring.”
Josh Beetham on what makes the group special…
“I think something that we have as a team right now is a lot of veteran leadership. We have a lot of old guys on this team, especially if you look in the tight end room, look at the Haynes. Just a lot of dudes that have been through a lot of things, ups and downs. So, now, we're prepared to face anything when it comes to football.”
Beetham on the tight ends being involved more…
“Yeah, it's great. As a tight end room. We pride ourselves, hearing Luke in his interview this week being versatile. We want to be able to do whatever it takes to help this team win, whether it's blocking or whether it's making a big play. It felt good today. All three of us made plays that made a difference in the game.”
King on if the rhythm was messed up with the offense not being on the field a lot in the first half…
“I mean, sort of, but it's still external factors. We can't allow external factors to interfere with the internal expectations of what we need to do and how we need to do it to execute on our level, on the standard that we need to execute at.”
King on having veteran players in big moments….
“It’s like Josh said, on you know we have a veteran group of leaders and nobody really panics,you know. At times you know some people you know rip into each other but you know that's just brotherly love, but at the end of the day like nobody really panics you know it's more of like you know towards the end of the game everybody almost kind of has that same goal that same mentality of you know we're gonna will ourselves to win whatever it is we're gonna find a way.”
King on what the team saw that allowed them to adjust at the half and have a better second half performance…
“Duke is a really good football team. Hats off to them and their coaches and how they prepared to play us. At the end of the day, you know, for the most part, when stuff wasn't going right, we were doing that. Like we weren't doing our job, whether it's, you know, covering guys up or making a throw, making the catches, stuff like that. So I'd say that we just had to come in the second half and kind of regroup and do the little things right. Like I said, just put a hat on the hat and just getting it started, stuff like that. Duke is a really good football team. We knew that they were gonna cause a lot of havoc in the first, second down to try to get in there, the third down packages, which is really good as well.”
Beetham on his 49-yard catch…
“Yeah, I guess throughout the week we practiced that a few times, and it hadn't come to me, but we've always stressed that being ready for your number can get called at any time. In the route, I felt him kind of click onto my heel and trip, so I knew I was coming open, and Haynes found me and played from there.”
King on what played a bigger factor getting a hat on a hat or executing more in the second half…
“I'd say it's a little bit of both, but at the end of the day, you know, if we give ourselves a chance of getting the play started, of doing the right thing, you know, whether it's blocking, putting your eyes in the right position, whether it's quarterback, receiver, run of it and stuff like that. When you get the play started, then we get guys in open space one on one. Now we have a chance. When we don't do that, you can see, like the first half, we struggle moving the ball because now they're rallying to the ball and now they have two, three guys to make the tackle. It's hard to make two, three guys miss at the same time.”
King on if it's surprising people dare him to throw the ball…
“I mean, at this point, it's just pretty much another game. A lot of teams they come in here trying to stop our run game and our screen game. So obviously, you can't serve two masters. If you're going to stop one, the other one should be open. So, depending on each week and our adjustments to what that defense does, that's what we're going to have to do each and every week.”