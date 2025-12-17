Everything From Keylan Rutledge In His Wednesday Media Availability Ahead Of Matchup Vs BYU

Georgia Tech star offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge talked to the media about his recent accolades, upcoming bowl matchup, and finishing the season strong. Here is everything he had to say.

On having coach Allen Mogridge back…



“Yeah, I mean, he's a great dude. Obviously,, we had him last year and. Guys take to him well. A lot of guys got coached up by him last year. Obviously those guys went to other places. We love them guys, and they were great for us, but Coach Mo got it will be alright.”

On all the accolades he has been receiving…

“Yeah, obviously that's a goal of yours. You want to go do that, but I think it's more team award. You understand, like the running backs gotta hit the hole. We've gotta get yards. We've gotta be one of the better offenses to be able to have your name out there. But I mean, it's cool. But at the end of the day we want to win ball games. That's the only focus.”

On the ovation and award he received last night at the basketball game…

“It's dope for sure. Like, you never really think as an offensive lineman that stuff's going to happen. You block your guy and that's what happens. it's great to be recognized. mean, obviously a great award, so blessed to have it.”

On being the face of the offensive line and seeing the success of the group..

“It's just what we work for. All them guys, all five of us. Let's think about offensive line. It might be a guy that gets the pub, if we all don't, we got to be together and one guy can make that unit not look as good as it should be. So it's all of us. It's all five of us. All five of us got to play as one. So it's great, but it's all of us.”

On playing in the Senior Bowl…

“It's what all the players want to do when they're done with college football. It's the best of the best. All the top players get to go there, get invited there. So gonna go play against the best of the best compete and it'd be great for me in the future. So looking forward to it.”

On the pride the team is taking wanting to be the more physical team in the bowl game…

“I mean for sure you want to go as a competitor, you want to go start your dominance. You want to go move a man from point A to point B. They've been good at. They're a physical team, both sides of the ball. They're wired the right way and that's how they want to play their game. And it's going to be two forces and it'd be a great opportunity to go down there in Orlando and have some fun, but also let's get after it and lead this season off the right way.”

On what it has been like seeing Coach Chris Weinke run the offense…

“It was smooth. It's Wink Dog. So he's obviously been around. He knows what he's doing. Just fine, smooth. He knows what he's doing. Great to have him around and great dude.”

On his favorite Pop Tart…

“Oh yeah, I like them all, man. But the s'mores, I like the s'mores one. Toast that thing up. My mom used to always like, in high school, I'd be like, give me some more Pop-Tarts. And she would bring them through, toast them up, delicious, get a little chocolate, but a little Pop-Tarts. So it was good.”

