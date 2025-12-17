Everything From Georgia Tech Star QB Haynes King In His Wednesday Media Availability Ahead Of Matchup Vs BYU

Haynes King talked to the media before the team departs to Orlando to face BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Here is everything he had to say.

On the role Chris Weinke played in the decision-making, and if the tempo will change in the game against BYU…

“The decision making, like for me, 'he's helped a whole lot, you know. He's made everything black and white for reads and all that stuff and you know He's always had a big role and a lot of pull with you know, how we prepare and stuff like that. I don't think too much is gonna change because at the end of the day, know the players that are on the field, they're they're not changing, All of us are still here But at the end of the day, know, you're not gonna change a whole offense within a couple weeks so.”

On why he felt it was important to play one final game…

“I just think it's important to play, get as many games as you can. Two, I wanna play for my teammates. We've put time, effort, blood, sweat, and tears all into this season, and it's not over yet. And I've said it before, I’m not one to jump ship and quit. And I wanna ride it out and finish it with my brothers.”

On what he has seen from the BYU defense…

“They give you a lot of different looks, whether it's fronts or coverages, but they do a really good job. Their defensive staff has done a really good job throughout this season and other seasons as well. They're a really tight-knit group, and they definitely know what they're trying to accomplish defensively. Like I said, they're gonna give you a lot of different looks. They play fast, physical. They're gonna try to stop the run. Like I said, just give you a lot of different looks first, second down. I think there's a lot of carryover from first, second down to third down as well, though, but you know that's just because they're so diverse for the normal down the distances.”

On one final time in Orlando with his teammates…

“I mean, just being on there one more time, it means a lot to everybody. Like I said before, we put our blood, sweat, and tears throughout this season, and it started in January with everybody being in here. But it just means a lot. It's a great honor and privilege, and just an experience to be in this situation. I'm beyond blessed and thankful.”

On what the transfers at the tight end position has meant for Georgia Tech…

“I mean, they mean a lot. We do a lot of different personnel changes, whether we're getting 12, 13, 10, or 11. But when they're on the field, I feel like each one of them

100% knows their role, and they own it, and you all of them are great guys. They come in with a great attitude each and every day just trying to help the team to be as successful as possible. This team wouldn't really be who it is without those guys as well, because they're great locker room guys. Like I said, the ability to come in each and every day with a great mind and attitude takes a lot. And those guys do a really good job, and they're a tight-knit group as well. It's just when a whole group comes in each and every day like that, you kind of feel the energy, feel the energy coming off of them. It gets contagious as well in the locker room. That's kind of one of the reasons why we have such a great locker room is those guys well.”

On playing in the East/West Shrine Bowl…

“First off, I'm really excited, very thankful, and blessed to have that opportunity. Secondly, they reached out and wanted me to play in the game and just kind of thought about it, and I felt like it was the best situation and opportunity other than any of the other ones. So that's where I decided on, and the rest is history.”

On the future of the quarterback room…

“I feel like they're in good hands. “It doesn't just take one guy. It's a whole room. You know, each and every day. “It's not whether you're at the top or the bottom. You're coming in each and every day, competing, trying to get better. And then another reason why I say it's in good hands is because Coach Weinke. The things that he does throughout the week and the way that he demands how we prepare and how we practice. It's just next level, and like I said, they're gonna be in good hands regardless because of the way that he has a standard going each and every day. Nothing's really gonna change even when I'm gone because everything that I've done and progressed on has been because of Coach Weinke.”

Full Interview: