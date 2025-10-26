Everything From Kyle Efford and Jason Moore After Yellow Jackets Win Over Syracuse
Georgia Tech notched a big win today over Syracuse, moving them to 8-0 and 5-0 in the ACC. After the win, linebacker Kyle Efford and defensive lineman Jason Moore spoke with the media.
Jason moore on his strip and the half sack he had in the game….
“So, first going on the half sack, I wanted to give a lot of that credit to Shymeek Jones. We were in more of a heavy personnel since they came out in a 13 personnel. He got great push on the front side of the play. Kind of flushed it out to the right. So, I was able to just kind of clean it up, have the rest of the guys come through, a force a pivotal field goal at that junction in time. Then on the strip, uh kind of retracing on the play, I forgot what linebacker it was in that held him up. I saw the ball kind of loose in the quarterback's arm. So, I just kind of went through, ripped it right at that point because we kind of harp on it every day at practice. Got to get the ball out, punch, rips, all of that. So, kind of seeing all of that come to fruition at that point.”
Moore on the rise of the Yellow Jackets and if he thought they would be at this point…
“It's kind of surreal at a point, but I believe going into camp and throughout camp, I felt like this was going to be one of those years when we were going to pop off. One of our main points that we talk about as a team is just taking the next jump and just kind of seeing everything conglomerate, come together as one. That's just kind of the pot boiling over for like what is what should have been a sleeping giant is us right now, and just kind of reaping our fruits. That's been going on from all the work from the last couple of years just kind of just everything finally jelling.”
Kyle Efford on how the team has been effective in short yardage situations…
“Our mindset as a defense. I mean, we know get to those short yards, you've got to bow up, stop the offense. I mean, not too much to say about it, but it's just mindset.”
Moore on his dance after his sack…
“So, it's one of the things, though, every day before warm-ups, one of the other DTackles, uh, Blake Belin, freshman from New York, it's funny, he played his twin brother today. Our strength coach he does a little handshake with coach Byron Jerideau, and every day warm-ups, they do all of that. So, I said, Blake, if I make a play, I'm going to do you a little, uh, celebration for you.”
Efford on allowing fewer points…
“Yeah, I mean, still 16 points too many. So, I mean, we definitely got to, you know, we still got some stuff to clean up. Got to lock it on in, get back to work tomorrow.”
Moore on what allows the team to be so focused…
“I think it's one of those things just the overall maturity of the team, guys who were underclassmen years before, played a lot of snaps, coming through, just kind of knowing when to lock in at certain junctures in time, having faith to lean on your brothers at critical moments, and just just fighting as one, whether it's special teams, offense, defense, just having just like that innate belief, childlike faith, just keep it pushing as a team. Weather every storm that we get through.”
Moore on if it comes from coaches or players…
“I believe it started top down, but as opposed to other years, it's been more harped on as player led in a sense. So, just kind of us policing ourselves. I believe that's one of the biggest differences. So it's like good teams are going to be coach-led true all the time, but great teams are always going to be player led. So, I believe that's what the biggest jump from years prior to this year is.”
Efford on the team being banged up and the new guys being thrust in…
“I mean that's at this point that's kind of what it is. I mean, that's what you know, game eight in the season. I mean some some folks are trying to go down, so some young guys are going to have to step up. So, I mean, this comes down to just locking in the beginning of the week, learning the game plan, and coming to show out Saturday.”
Efford on King being a Heisman candidate....
“I mean, there's not too much I can say. I mean, you just got to turn on the tape and watch it. I mean, you watch Haynes. I mean, throwing the ball, running the ball, tough dude, let me leading this team. I mean, I think it's all pretty self-explanatory. I mean yeah, just kind of he's been putting up high in numbers too. I mean, it's just been about us winning games so that folks can see what he's doing.”
Moore on King as a Heisman candidate….
“Kind of piggybacking off of what Kyle said, like kind of this obviously, you can see that's the engine that gets the whole thing going, and it's like it's not a lot of other people in the country that's that much of a focal point to the team. I just think more recognition is deservingly so he needs to be placed upon him. I believe at the end in the what second week of December, he needs to be up there in New York as well.