Everything From Kowacie Reeves After An 82-72 Loss To Syracuse

Georgia Tech fell to Syracuse at home on Tuesday night in an ACC battle. The Yellow Jackets made a nice run late in the game before their valiant comeback attempt fell short. One of the key players beside Baye Ndongo was Kowavie Reeves who finished in double figures. He talked to the media after the game to give his thoughts on the loss at home and how the team can be better.

On seeing Nait George and Abrahim Souare….

“I think it's good. It's cool. Kind of full circle moment. you know, being around people, having some type of relationship with people and then they leave and you still play against them. So I think it was pretty cool.”

On why the defense wasn’t playing as well in the first half…

“It's just attention to detail stuff. It's the little stuff. Not necessarily the big home run plays that you saw out there. It's just our ability to pay attention to small detail. That's pretty much.”

On what allowed the team to have a spark in the second half…

“I think it was correcting those small detail things, coming back and rebounding, playing small. Yeah, just playing kind of more aggressively rather than on our heels.”

On how to prevent those moments when the team goes into a funk….

“I think it just continued to stay connected through adversity and kind of just leaning in on the stuff that got us to where we was at as far as our level of play.”

On if it was more effective playing a small ball lineup….

“Obviously we can go, we can mix a lot of different lineups in. think P (Peyton Marshall) and Cole (Kirouac), do their best to try to come here and give us good minutes. I think from a coaching standpoint, you just try to find a group out there that's going to execute what you need at a specific time. Then once you find kind of some momentum, you kind of just try to stay with that.”

On how he was able to avoid picking up his fifth foul….

“Just kind of not think about it, play, just continue to play hard, know, and whatever happens, what's gonna happen, you know?”

