Everything From Tight Ends Coach Nathan Brock After Tuesday's Practice
Georgia Tech was back on the practice field today, as the Yellow Jackets are nearly a week away from their season-opening game against Colorado. After Tuesday's Practice, tight ends coach Nathan Brock spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say:
1. On J.T. Byrne and Brett Seither...
"They've helped out a lot. This year, we've got three seniors in the room, obviously Brett, J.T., and Josh. So from a maturity standpoint, it's been easy for me as a coach, so those guys can help set the standard that we have. And then as you mentioned, JT got here in the spring and he's really fit into the team really well and really quickly. He just has a very mature mindset on how he handles his business, from everything from treatment, weight room, on the field, like he just goes about it the right way. And then same thing with Brett. Obviously he's been, this is camp number seven for Brett. So he's been around it and been through a lot, but it's good to have him back out on the field and get those guys going again."
2. On Luke Harpring...
"Really well, Luke's developing really well. Love coaching him, can coach him hard. He's always wanting more and trying to learn more. I think that from last year to the spring until fall camp now, like he's taken tremendous strides in between each gap and really excited for the year that I think he's gonna have for us this year. And then he can do a lot, catching the ball and line it up in open formation. So what he's able to do for us can really help, but really excited about Luke's development."
3. On being included on the CBS Sports "30 under 30" list...
"Honestly, it's more of a testament to the coaches and players that we have in the program. You know, shoot, I tell our guys all the time, recruit good players and guys that can come in and help us out, it makes coaching easier. Is it cool? Sure. But again, it's a testament to what we've got going on in the program here."
4. On the depth at the position...
"Yeah, I'm excited. I'm excited. I know last year, if you go back, we had some guys banged up and nicked up. Harrison Moore was a true freshman lineman that played tight end for a couple of games last year too. And this year I do feel like we've got a deeper room. I got a handful of guys, I feel comfortable going in there and playing and competing. So I feel like the depth in the room is good. And then again, those guys come every day and compete. And I think that as a coach, it's exciting to have guys that compete and push each other every day 'cause it makes the whole room better. But I feel good about the depth in the room."
5. On the tight ends being a threat in the passing game...
"Yeah, so you know I talk with our guys you know before the season each year kind of give them a little different mantra so to speak and for our guys, I kind of wanted them to visualize like Navy SEALs right like hey we ask you to do a lot at tight end position catch balls, you know blocking the run game pass protect so a little bit everything right so you've got to be really specialized in what you do and then you got to do it with a tremendous amount of pride so like from a game -planning standpoint for other teams like I want our group to be feared like feared how they block in the run game feared how they pass protect and then feared how they can run by them and catch football so because we do it all I want like teams to look at that group and say hey we got to account for them in all facets of the game."
6. On the two true freshmen...
"Yeah, I think both Connor and Kevin have really bright futures. I think any freshman-- they got here in the summer, so they weren't here in the spring. But any freshman that just get here, head spinning a little bit, understand, hey, this is how we do things, this is how we practice, practice is the tempo and they've picked up things really well and you know you'll see both of those guys like when the ones and twos are getting reps like they're back there like signaling themselves right so they can picture what's going on right and get doing a good job of getting mental reps, I think that both of them have a bright future and then like I said having three seniors in the room really helps too because you know there are some older guys that they're able to lean on and say hey you know I was thinking about this how should I do this and But I'm excited about both of them."
7. On having the tight ends learn the H-Back Position...
"Yeah, so we really train them in everything. So 12 personnel, like why not? Like, they do everything. And that practice, they'll rep everything, because you never know how the season's going to play out, and they got to be ready for all of it."
8. On how the receivers create good mismatches against the defense...
"Yeah, it certainly can. And that's something that week to week we look at. And our job is coaches to put the players in the best position to make plays. And again, sometimes at tight end, a mismatch could be how we block in the run game, and it could be how we catch balls down the field. So it varies week to week. But I do think that they'll be able to have some mismatches this year for sure."
9. On Brett Seither...
"He's been good, love coaching Brett. I kind of had told him at the start of camp, he's like Ricky Bobby. Two years ago played a lot of football for us kind of had a little bit of a setback and then you know really it's been 18 months since he's played much football so just him getting that confidence back in himself day in and day out and he's been getting better each week so excited to see how he continues to progress as we get going into the season."
10. On if he is following Jackson Hawes journey in the NFL...
"I do, yeah, I talked to Jackson what two nights ago before they played the Bears and I know he's I know he's been really excited. I know some guys were banged up at the start of camp, so he's getting reps with the ones and whatnot, but he's excited and excited to continue watching his journey this year. I know they play the Falcons, I think, on a Monday night, so hoping to get over there and see him then."