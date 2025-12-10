Will Georgia Tech Take A Chance On Detroit Lions RB Coach Tashard Choice As A Potential Offensive Coordinator?

Georgia Tech is in an evaluative period currently, as the offseason is vastly approaching despite having a bowl game in 17 days. The Yellow Jackets are turning their attention to filling some key spots on their coaching staff, both offensive line and offensive coordinator. When it comes to offensive coordinator position, Georgia Tech must hit on this position if they want to continue their ascent and eventually land in an ACC Championship game and a College Football Playoff. Let’s take a look at a potential candidate for Georgia Tech in Tashard Choice.

Background/Resume

Tashard Choice enjoyed a six-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, and Buffalo Bills. His college days saw him stay in Atlanta from Lovejoy High School and play for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He would go on to become one of the best backs the Yellow Jackets have had in its program history.

As a coach, he got his first experience as a graduate assistant in 2017 with North Texas. He then would get the chance to coach the running backs in 2018. He coached Jeff Wilson, who finished the season with 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns, who would go on to have a career with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

Choice left for a job at his alma mater, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and was there from 2019-2021. He coached and developed one of the best running backs you will find in Jahymr Gibbs who was named a freshman All-American and made two All-ACC teams. He also coached Jordan Mason to All-ACC honors in 2019.

Choice would become the running backs coach at Texas from 2022-2024. He coached one of the best in the sport in Bijan Robinson, who earned unanimous All-American honors and won the Doak Walker award (given to the nation’s top running back).

After his stint with the Longhorns, Choice got his big break and was named the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions in 2025. He has reunited with Jahymr Gibbs as his running backs coach and is also coaching David Montgomery currently.

Pluses: ​​

Has a lot of ties to Georgia Tech: Choice played with the Yellow Jackets and enjoyed a decorated career on the Flats. He played for Georgia Tech from 2005-2007 before transferring to Oklahoma. With the Yellow Jackets, he rushed for 3,365 yards and 28 touchdowns. He came back and coached for three seasons and helped develop multiple guys who eventually made it to the NFL. He even came by and chatted with the team this past offseason and delivered a powerful message. Despite not having the offensive coordinator experience, Choice would be instantly respected by the staff and players

Would be able to develop current backs and run the ball at a high level: Yes Norval McKenzie is the running backs coach now and has done a good job with the current roster of running backs, including the breakout of Malachi Hosley this year for the Yellow Jackets. Hosley was named an All-ACC honorable mention in his first year with Georgia Tech. However, he would have a companion alongside him that could help him even more. I think a strong mark of his offense would be running the ball and playing to the identity of the Yellow Jackets, which is physical smash mouth football. He’s done it before with the running backs and getting them to play at a high level. I think it would be more of the same if he were an offensive coordinator.

Minuses:

Hasn’t coached as an offensive coordinator: It is one thing to coach running backs and develop them at a high level. It is entirely another thing to coach an entire offense with a bunch of moving parts and more players you have to account for. Despite having a talented roster that Georgia Tech has you still have to have a guy that can help them fulfil their ultimate talent. Not saying Choice couldn’t do it, but there will be growing pains early as he takes on a new role and responsibility.

Will Georgia Tech hire Tashard Choice?

There are certainly strong ties here for Georgia Tech and the staff to Choice, who has a good relationship with the program. Will it be enough to land him the first offensive coordinator job of his career? It is possible, especially with how Choice has developed the running backs position. The biggest question that remains for Coach Key in vetting candidates is whether he wants someone with the experience and pedigree or if he wants to take a risk on a young guy looking for a chance to add to his resume with a job at Georgia Tech?

