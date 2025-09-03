Everything Georgia Tech LB Cayman Spaulding Said After Wednesday Practice
Georgia Tech continued practice today and afterward, linebacker Cayman Spaulding spoke with the media, here is everything that he had to say.
On his first game with Georgia Tech…
“My first game here was great. I ain't lie, going into the game, my linebacker coach did a great job coaching us up. He stayed on us every day. We met early morning before everybody else met, and he just pushed us. He pushed us, starting from fall camp. I ain’t gonna lie, foul camp our Indy Drill. Crazy, he pushed us every day to go harder and harder. So I really give it to our coach, we had the best knowledge ever on Colorado.”
On how he would grade the defense overall…..
“I feel like we could have done way better. Actually, we didn't have no takeovers. I feel like we could have done way better on that, because as a defense, you need takeovers to win the game. So I feel like we could have done way better on that, but real grade I would give us a B.”
On his third down stop…
“So, like going through my head, I knew I had the Batman. So I knew I had him. I knew he was my man. I had to get through the mesh from the wide receiver. So it was either me or him. So it was like I had to come, I had to come with everything I gave. So that's what I came with.”
On what it is like being a part of the linebacker group and how competitive the room is..
Don't get me wrong, I might kind of practice, start off slow, not feeling practice, but then I got my other linebackers, they're going hard. So I got no choice but to pick up the pace. I got to go hard with them. So they push me to be the best I want to be. I might be good at something they're not good at. So I help them get better. It's not a selfish linebacker room. We actually help each other play through play.”
On how much playing Kaidon Salter helps this week against Gardner Webb….
“I feel like that would help us a lot because I come from Tennessee Tech, and I played at Gardner-Webb. So they're a good school. I actually give it to them. They're a great school. Coming from that, I feel like the QB, that'd be good because we got some plays put in.”
On whether he expected the Colorado running backs to have success…
“Yes, sir, because coming in, we are looking at their running backs. We all said they were some great backs. It was just us linebackers to stop the run.
On how the rotation keeps the linebackers and himself fresh…
“So, like, that really helped us because, so once we go in, say we go four play-wrap, that full play-wrap, you've got to give it your best. So we're able to go 100% and knowing that our backup, he's going come in and do his job. So it's just like, that's a great thing.”
On the interception he nearly had…
“With that play, the ball confused me in the air. It kind of let me down dropping that ball because we needed that turnover,but I got y'all next week.”
On his thoughts playing in Bobby Dodd Stadium…
“I am happy it will be the first game in Bobby Dodd. I am ready to show out for the fans, and I am happy.”
On whether he talks to his teammates about being ready for a non-conference Power 5 school.
“Yes, sir. So, like, our coaches already started talking to us, and I'm letting them know, because I play Gardner-Webb, so I'm letting them know, Gardner-Webb, not no team that we could just, like, push off. They're a physical team. I've been letting them know, we can't just push them over. It's not gonna be just an easy game. So, don't come out here thinking we could just play around with them. So, we've been going hard.”