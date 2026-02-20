Georgia Tech Hires Former Virginia Tech LB Jack Tyler To Defensive Analyst Role

Georgia Tech makes a new hire and has brough in a new voice to be a defensive analyst. It is former Virginia Tech star linebacker Jack Tyler who was All-ACC. Tyler finished his Hokies career with 286 tackles, and 8.5 sacks. He recorded 100 tackles twice in his career with Virginia Tech.

Georgia Tech has added former Virginia Tech standout linebacker Jack Tyler as a defensive analyst. He will work with new DC Jason Semore with the LBs.



Tyler coached at VT under Fuente and most recently East Texas A&M as defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/F1ZprqBKJn — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) February 20, 2026

Tyler was a linebackers coach with his alma mater in 2021 after serving as a graduate assistant and defensive quality control role before he left for East Texas A&M. He would serve there for several years and was promoted to the defensive coordinator position.

Here is more on Tyler and what he has accomplished in his career via his East Texas A&M bio.

“Jack Tyler is in his fourth season at East Texas A&M. He served as the linebackers for his first two seasons and was elevated to defensive coordinator prior to the 2024 season.

A Former Virginia Tech Hokies’ All-ACC Linebacker, Tyler was promoted to linebackers coach by coach Justin Fuente in January 2021. Tyler had previously served in a variety of roles on Tech’s defensive staff following his playing career, and moved into a role as one of the team’s 10 full-time, on-field assistants in the spring of 2021. With multiple members of the defensive staff unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols leading up to the squad’s contest at Duke (10/3/20), Tyler wore multiple hats during the week and served as the defensive signal caller in a 38-31 victory. He took a hands-on role assisting Tracy Claeys with the linebackers in 2020 and played an integral role for the Hokies, as the availability of the coaching and playing roster often changed on a daily basis.

Virginia Tech LBs Rayshard Ashby, Dax Hollifield, Amare Barno, and Tremaine Edmunds have been among the numerous players who Tyler has aided in their development, utilizing his knowledge of the game, as well as his own personal experience playing to position to make players better.

After serving a defensive internship at James Madison in 2015, returned to his alma mater as a student assistant in 2016 before eventually moving into a role as graduate assistant on defense for the 2017-18 campaigns. He then took on the role as defensive quality control coach in 2019 and 2020. The Virginia Player of the Year at Oakton High School as a senior in 2008, Tyler set a school record with 147 tackles before enrolling at Tech and redshirting in 2009.”

Tyler brings a level of expertise and experience that can help the Yellow Jackets in 2026 and serve as a key voice to help propel the team forward.

More Georgia Tech News:

•Does Georgia Tech Have The Toughest Schedule In The ACC?

•Way Too Early ACC Power Rankings For 2026

•Winners and Losers From Georgia Tech's Transfer Portal Efforts

•Georgia Tech Post Transfer Portal Position Review: Running Backs