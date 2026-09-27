Final Injury Report for Georgia Tech against Stanford: Who's in and Who's out for the Yellow Jackets?

Georgia Tech is going to kick off its game against Stanford in less than two hours, and the Yellow Jackets are going to be very shorthanded.

The final injury report is out and the following players are not going to be able to suit up tonight for Georgia Tech against the Cardinal:

RB Malachi Hosley (backup RB)

DB Jayleb Mbakwe (starting CB)

DE Jordan Walker (starting DE)

S Savion Riley (Starting Safety)

WR Darnell Collins

CB Trae Stevenson Jr (backup CB)

S Fenix Felton (backup safety)

S Will Kiker

LB Kyle Efford (starting LB)

OL Jameson Riggs (starting center)

OL Josh Petty

OL Ethan Mackenny (starting LT)

WR Kentrell Davis

WR Coi Jean-Noel

DE A.J. Hoffler (backup DE)

DT Derry Norris Jr

DT Shymeik Jones (backup DT)

That is six players who began the season as starters who are going to miss the game tonight.

Who will step up?

Let's break this down.

With Hosley out, I would suspect that Trelain Maddox and Chad Alexander would serve as the top backups to Justice Haynes, though you can bet Haynes is going to get most of the work tonight.

Last week, Mackenny and Riggs were out against Mercer, leading to Jordan Floyd and Will Reed getting their first starts as Yellow Jackets. Watch for them to see the field first again.

With Walker and Hoffler out, Taje McCoy and Noah Carter should see plenty of snaps tonight. They both played well last weekend against the Bears, each recording a sack and they will be counted on to step up tonight. Amontrae Bradford, Jordan Boyd, and Andre Fuller Jr are also candidates to see more snaps.

With Efford out at linebacker, E.J. Lightsey, Cayman Spaulding, CJ Gamble, and Braylon Outlaw will be the main players at that position tonight. Gamble and Outlaw shined last week against the Bears, with Gamble getting his first career interception.

The secondary is going to be very thin. With Mbakwe and Stevenson Jr out, Daiquan White, Jon Mitchell, Zachary Tobe, and Kelvin Hill will continue to lead the way.

Riley has been the starter at safety and with he and Felton out, freshmen Kealan Jones and Chris Hewitt Jr are going to be asked to play large roles for the first time in their careers.

Things are certainly not going to be easy for the Yellow Jackest tonight if they want to get their first ACC win of the year.