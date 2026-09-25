Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Week Four Game vs Stanford

Georgia Tech is going to be making its first-ever trip out to Stanford this weekend to face the Cardinal. It is not the first time that the two programs have faced each other, but it is the first time in a non-bowl game that they will see each other, and the first time as ACC opponents.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Georgia Tech has revealed the uniforms they will be taking with them to wear for this game in Palo Alto. It will be a white helmet, white jersey, and gold pants look for the Yellow Jackets this weekend.

Can Georgia Tech overcome injuries?

Sep 16, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive linemen Ethan Mackenny (78) lines up prior to the snap against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One thing that is for certain, Georgia Tech is going to have to find a way to overcome injuries to some starters.

The Yellow Jackets are going to be missing LT Ethan Mackenny, DE Jordan Walker, and safeties Savion Riley and Fenix Felton in this game. Other Georgia Tech players who are questionable include DB Jaylen Mbakwe, LB Kyle Efford, RB Malachi Hosley, center Jameson Riggs.

So will Georgia Tech still be able to beat the Cardinal even with these injuries? I think so, but it won't be easy.

On the offensive line, Georgia Tech is likely going to see Jordan Floyd step in at left tackle in place of Mackenny, as he did against Mercer. Floyd was solid in his first career start, but facing Mercer and facing Stanford are two different things, even if the Cardinal are not one of the better teams in the power four.

Like Floyd, Will Reed played a solid game for his first career start as a Yellow Jacket, but this is going to be a bigger challenge for him as well, though Riggs might be able to play.

The depth at safety has been a concern dating back to the spring and Georgia Tech is going to be relying on some freshmen to play in the back of their defense. With Riley and Felton both out, players like Kealan Jones and Chris Hewitt Jr are going to have to step up and play large roles for the first time in their careers. Stanford does not have an elite passing offense, but they have some solid weapons that could certainly give a young Georgia Tech secondary trouble.

This is a pivotal game for the Yellow Jackets if they hope to make a bowl game for the fourth straight season. Things have not started out how they envisioned, but there is still time to turn things around and that starts with a road trip to Stanford on Saturday.