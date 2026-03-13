First Projected Win Total Released For Georgia Tech's 2026 Season

Georgia Tech began spring practice this week and the 2026 season has unofficially began.

The 2026 season is going to be a different look for the Yellow Jackets. They welcome in two new coordinators, will have a new starting quarterback for the first time in three seasons, and have plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball. While Brent Key is still the head coach and the identity of this program has not changed, it feels in some ways like a new era of football under Key.

First win totals

The first win totals of the season have now been posted at Fanduel Sportsbook and Georgia Tech's opening line is 6.5.

Here are the projected win totals for each of Georgia Tech's opponents (excluding Mercer):

Colorado- 4.5 wins

Tennessee- 6.5 wins

Stanford- 3.5 wins

Duke- 5.5 wins

Virginia Tech- 6.5 wins

Boston College- 3.5 wins

Pittsburgh- 7.5 wins

Clemson- 7.5 wins

Louisville- 7.5 wins

Wake Forest- 5.5 wins

Georgia- 9.5 wins

Looking at the schedule

If the projected win totals are correct, the end of the season for Georgia Tech is going to be tougher than the beginning. While Georgia Tech is going to have a new quarterback and new coordinators, the schedule is soft enough at the beginning for these players to get their feet under them.

Colorado, Stanford, Duke, and Boston College are all projected to miss bowl games and if you throw in Mercer to that mix, that is potentially five wins in their first seven games and they are all games that Georgia Tech is going to be favored in.

The two wildcards at the beginning of the season are Tennessee and Virginia Tech. While the Volunteers are more talented than Georgia Tech, they are going to have a brand new starting quarterback making his first start on the road in that contest.

Virginia Tech has garnered a lot of buzz this offseason after hiring James Franklin, but they are going to have plenty of new pieces on their team and might not be ready to take a major leap just yet. If Georgia Tech can split those two games (or who knows, wins both), a hot start is certainly possible.

Having Pittsburgh, Clemson, Louisville, and Georgia as four of the last five games is where the season might be decided for Georgia Tech. If they start off 5-2 or 6-1, how they fare in that stretch will likely determine if they are ACC contenders or not.

It is too early to be projecting such things, but an interesting discussion point as to how the Yellow Jackets are viewed at this point in the offseason.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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