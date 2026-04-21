Three Biggest Questions for Georgia Tech Following Spring Football

That's a wrap on spring football in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech had been hard at work over the course of a month plus and it culminated on Saturday with the annual White and Gold Spring game, which gave fans their first look at the 2026 team.

Following the conclusion of spring practice, what are some questions that we still have about this team as we head into the summer?

1. How does the wide receiver group look?

This position group was probably my biggest question mark heading into the spring and I still feel that way after spring has wrapped up.

The top returning wide receiver was Jordan Allen and he flashed his big play ability on Saturday while Debron Gatling and Evan Haynes also had their moments, including a nice touchdown catch from Gatling that was thrown by Alberto Mendoza. Are those guys ready to step up and be a real part of the rotation?

The main reason for questioning this group is their lack of overall experience. Outside of Allen, none of these players have played a lot of snaps last season. This will be a group worth watching as we head into the fall.

2. Will the offensive line figure out their best five?

I want to reiterate that it was just a spring game and mistakes are going to happen and no really hard conclusions can be made about O-Line play. However, there were a few times that I thought the offensive line for the Yellow Jackets allowed too much pressure.

Pass protection was the main issue for this group on Saturday. Grady Adamson was constantly under duress, and some guys got beaten too quickly. This unit is replacing the entire interior and is still putting things together, but it was far from a perfect day on Saturday. The good thing is that Brent Key has consistently put forth good offensive lines during his time as the head coach, and I would count on this group figuring it out.

3. Secondary Depth

I actually like Georgia Tech's cornerback room quite a bit and feel that they have multiple guys there that can make an impact. I do have questions though about the depth of the safety room due to the inexperience there.

I think Tae Harris going to be in for a big season and Key has had a lot of praise for Fenix Felton and true freshman Kealan Jones this spring, but there is inexperience there.

If those two guys grow up quickly and Savion Riley stays healthy, this should be a fine unit.