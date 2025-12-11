Five Keys For Georgia Tech To Reach The ACC Championship Game In 2026

Georgia Tech was on the cusp of making the ACC Championship game if they handled business in front of a sellout crowd at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday night in November. However, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t quite get it done and fell to the Pittsburgh Panthers, which ultimately extinguished their playoff hopes. They were a game away from making it ot Charlotte after another step in the right direction. Let’s take a look at how they can get there in 2026.

1. Run defense has to get shored up

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech struggled mightily this season defending the run after having a top 40 unit under former defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci. Blake Gideon stepped in and did some nice things in year 1, but the run defense really affected this team in 2025. Georgia Tech was the No. 92-ranked run defense giving up an average of 169.7 rushing yards per game. The Yellow Jackets also gave up 2,036 yards and a 4.60 average per rush. An element that plagued Georgia Tech was fitting in the proper A and B gaps on runs. They often misjudged the gap they were supposed to be in and struggled. Tackling was another thing that hurt them, too, with ball carriers often making it to the second level and getting past the linebackers. To games stand out for the Yellow Jackets. Their loss against NC State when they gave up 48 points and 196 rushing yards, and a touchdown to backup running Jayden “Duke” Scott. The other was to Pittsburgh against true freshman running back Ja’Kyrian Turner. Pittsburgh was without Desmond Reid in the game, but Turner rushed for a career-high 201 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 9.6 yards per carry. Run defense is an area they must clean up in 2025 if they want to take the next step as a team.

2. More pressure on the quarterback next season

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) runs the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Brayden Manley (11) during the first quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

We saw far too often last season that Georgia Tech struggled to affect the passer and get home to the quarterback. In games they struggled to win this past season, Georgia Tech couldn’t get home and affect the passer effectively. We saw Brayden Manley come on in the final few games, recording a sack in each of the final two games of the regular season, but there needs to be more consistency from him. Akelo Stone led the Yellow Jackets with four sacks in 2025. The Yellow Jackets ranked tied-59th with 26 sacks this season. If Georgia Tech wants to become a top team in the ACC, they need to get more pressure on the quarterback. It starts with the development of Manley, Andre Fuller Jr, Christian Garrett, and Amontrae Bradford. The portal will also be something to watch in the offseason.

3. The next quarterback has to play at an elite level

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Aaron Philo (12) throws a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

King had the Yellow Jackets knocking on the doorstep of an ACC title game and a potential college football playoff berth, but the Yellow Jackets couldn’t close the deal. In a game against Pittsburgh at home, King struggled with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. At one point, Georgia Tech trailed 28-0 in the first half. They were able to climb back in the game, but ultimately lost after a breakaway 56-yard touchdown run sealed the game. King won ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year. It was an incredible year for him, and throughout the majority of the season, he played well. The key games down the stretch are when he didn’t look like his normal self. The Yellow Jackets will need even better play next year when Aaron Philo is the starter and the new leader of the team.

4. Rushing offense has to be more consistent, especially in pivotal games

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) walks off the field after a loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In the final few weeks of the season, the rushing game, which is a large part of the identity of the Yellow Jackets offense, was bottled up. In a loss to Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech finished with a mere 121 rushing yards. Haynes King had the majority of it, finishing with 76 yards. Jamal Haynes had 39 yards, and Malachi Hosley only had three yards on one carry. The following week against Georgia, Georgia Tech rushed for just 69 yards and was shut down. King finished with 39 yards on 10 carries. Haynes and Mosley combined for 17 yards on 10 carries. That is simply not going to get it done for the Yellow Jackets. Whenever they are able to run the ball at a high level, they usually win games and dominate teams. They have to get back to that, especially in big games, to help the offensive play at a high level.

5. Georgia Tech must finish moving forward

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key runs on the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech showed all year that they were a team to beat in the ACC and were deserving of making it into the ACC Championship game and potential playoffs. However, when the time came, they didn’t play at the level they did to begin the season. They struggled with turnovers, running the football, getting explosive plays down the field in the passing game, and being able to have the same play defensively that they had earlier in the year. Think about it, if Georgia Tech finished some of those games, they were in the conversation we would be having right now about them as a team in the playoff and an ACC champion. Eyes would be on the Yellow Jackets as a dangerous team and one to keep an eye on in the postseason. Now, they will be in a bowl game against BYU. Georgia Tech is a program headed in the right direction and has an outstanding leader in head coach Brent Key, but they must finish games if they want to be looked at as an elite team.



