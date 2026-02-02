Five Players Georgia Tech Needs To Step Up On Offense In 2026

The offseason is here. While the offseason workouts continue to ramp up and the Yellow Jakcets prepare for spring ball, let’s take a look at five players the Yellow Jackets need to step up on offense in 2026.

1. Justice Haynes

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) warms up ahead of the Washington game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia Tech landed the best back in the transfer portal, and one who is an NFL caliber player. Haynes provides the explosiveness that this unit has been needing. It is hard to replicate those 70-yard scampers that he takes for touchdowns and makes look so easy. They do have Malachi Hosley who averaged over 7 yards per carry, but they need Haynes to be the difference maker alongside him. Head coach Brent Key has shown that he wants to run the ball ate a high volume, which means more touches for Haynes. They will need him to step up in a big way for them to reach their full potential next fall.

2. The Starting Quarterback

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images



This will probably one of the biggest debates throughout the offseason for the Yellow Jackets. Yes, you can make the argument that Alberto Mendoza should be the favorite. However, nothing is given in college football, and he will have to earn it. He does have the most amount of experience on the team and is extremely accurate but can he separate himself from the pack? Then you have Graham Knowles who is the 6’7 and 230 pound quarerback that has been patiently waiting for his opportunity. He is competitive by nature and is not going to go down without a battle. Whoever emerges to be the starter has to play well for the Yellow Jackets to have a chance at success in 2026. I don’t think there will be a lot on their plate early with an emphasis on the running game, but when the big plays are ther,e they have to hit on them.

3. Jaylen Mbakwe

Alabama's Jaylen Mbakwe (3) signals after praying in the end zone before the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia Tech has given Jaylen Mbakwe a great opportunity to be the No.1 guy in the offense potentially. Most of the attention will go to Justice Haynes and rightfully so, but teams will gear up to stop him. That will leave 1 on 1 opportunities for Mbakwe to get the ball in his hands and dominate. He has been waiting for that chance all of his career. He played sparingly at Alabama despite being heavily touted out of high school. Mbakwe wll now get the chance to prove how elite he is. The Yellow Jackets will need him to step up big with only one pass catcher who caught a pass returning to the team from 2025 in Jordan Allen. It is time for Mbakwe to shine.

4. Interior Offensive Line

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive lineman Malachi Carney (72) celebrates after a victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The offensive line at both tackle positions feels really solid for the 2026 campaign with Ethan MacKenny and Malachi Carney returning. However, there are questions on the interior of the offensive line with the departure of Harrison Moore (Florida) and Tana Alo-Tupuola (Arizona State). The Yellow Jackets will need to fill both guard positions and the center role. They did bring back Jameson Riggs, who looks to lock down a starting role. Georgia Tech also brought in Joseph Ionata from Alabama to hopefully be their starting center. However, it remains to be seen if it is an important position the yellow jackets get right if they are going to have success.

5. Chris Corbo

This is an underrated one for the Yellow Jackets, but they desperately need a good pass catcher from the tight end room. Corbo can provide that, and a player who can be a potential redzone threat. A lot of the attention will be on the running backs and wide receivers which is where Corbo comes in. He finished with 45 catches, 516 yards and four touchdowns. If he can carry that over for the Yellow Jackets, it would be massive and help keep defenses honest. Another area Georgia Tech has needed more production from in the passing game is the tight end position; with Corbo, maybe that question is finally answered.

