Is Georgia Tech's Transfer Portal Class Being Underrated Nationally?

The transfer portal window is closed and with some exceptions, teams rosters are going to be set for next season. After a 9-4 campaign and some roster departures due to eligibility and the portal, Georgia Tech set out to add new talent to their team in hopes of capitalizing on their success of last season.

How did they do?

While there are still some questions, Georgia Tech attacked the portal well and brought in some potential upgrades.

Breaking down their class

Michigan's Justice Haynes runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the headliners in this class is Indiana transfer quarterback Alberto Mendoza. Mendoza was the backup for the Hoosiers this season and of course, is the brother of Fernando Mendoza, the starter and Heisman Trophy winner. Mendoza is light on experience, but he flashed mobility and good decision making during his limited action. Mendoza is going to have to earn the starting job, but he might have a leg up on the others.

The addition of running back Justice Haynes has been well covered, but for good reasons. Haynes rushed for over seven yards per carry and nearly 1,000 yards in just seven games last season. Combined with Malachi Hosley, the Yellow Jackets should have one of the nation's best running back duos in the ACC and the country.

The wide receiver group was a big question after the departures of Eric Rivers, Malik Rutherford, Dean Patterson, Isiah Canion, and Bailey Stockton and frankly, there are still some questions about this group with the portal closed. Georgia Tech added Cal transfer Jaiven Plummer, a special teams ace with two career catches, and Isaiah Fuhrmann, a transfer from Elon who had production at the FCS level.

While the wide receivers are unproved at the power four level when it comes to pass catchers, I think an exciting part of this transfer class was the tight end group that was brought in. The Yellow Jackets got three big commitments from Gavin Harris (New Mexico State), Spencer Mermans (Yale), and Chris Corbo (Dartmouth) and they all should fill the various roles that Georgia Tech expects from their tight ends under Brent Key.

Harris had 37 catches for 533 yards and 1 TD this year. He had the 8th-most receiving yards among tight ends in the FBS this season and he will add a different dimension to the Yellow Jackets' tight end room. For his career, Harris has 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 14.8 yards per catch. This past season, Pro Football Focus gave Harris a 61.3 overall grade in 715 snaps.

Mermans was one of the top blocking tight ends in the FCS level, something that Georgia Tech covets. He was the second-highest graded player on the Yale offense per PFF, finishing with a 90.2 overall grade, including an 82.1 run blocking grade in 230 snaps. This is a nice addition for Georgia Tech and one that should help them have another great season on the ground.

Corbo finished with 45 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns. In 2024, he finished with 32 catches for 315 yards and seven touchdowns. Expect him, Harris, and Mermans to be the top three tight ends in this rotation and behind them will be redshirt freshmen Connor Roush and Kevin Roche, as well as freshmen Jack Richerson and Nathan Agyemang,

With some losses on the offensive line, Georgia Tech sought to bring in more talent. Joseph Ionata (Alabama), Markell Samuel (Oklahoma State), and Favour Edwin (Auburn) are all going to compete for playing time. Samuel is the only one of the three that has significant playing experience. Key has done well with the offensive line since he was hired as head coach and should figure out the right starting five.

Defensively, Georgia Tech needed to add on the defensive line and they achieved their goal.

Noah Carter (Alabama), Jordan Walker (Rutgers), and Taje McCoy (Oklahoma State) are going to be competing for playing time on the edge. Carter is a former top 100 recruit while Walker and McCoy bring power four experience to the Yellow Jackets.

On the interior, Vincent Carroll-Jackson (UConn), Tawfiq Thomas (Colorado), and Tim Griffin (Cincinnati) should be able to come in and play immediately. Thomas is one player in partcular that I have my eye on.

In the four games that he played this season for Colorado, Thomas (6'4 300 LBS) totaled 12 tackles. On PFF, Thomas finished with a very solid 81.4 overall grade, including a 74,7 grade in run defense and an 81.2 overall pass rushing grade. During the 2024 season, Thomas totaled 18 tackles and one sack. Per PFF, Thomas finished with a 55.5 overall grade in 233 snaps. He is originally a Louisville transfer.

South Florida cornerback Jonas Duclona was one of the best corners in the transfer portal and should see immediate playing time this fall.

The big question for Georgia Tech is what do they do with former five-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe. Mbakwe was a wide receiver at Alabama, but was not very productive and various talent analysts think he would be better suited at cornerback. Whatever Georgia Tech decides to do with him, he has world class speed and should be able to get on the field and make a difference.

The Yellow Jackets have been working hard to add talent to the roster and I don't think enough people nationally are talking about their transfer class. While light on experience in some areas, this is a nice class from Key and Georgia Tech.

