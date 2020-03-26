For 2021 WR Skyler Bell, Georgia Tech is Fresh On His Mind

For 2021 3-star WR Skyler Bell, Georgia Tech is fresh on his mind. The No. 5 prospect out of Connecticut on 247Sports had a chance to visit with the Yellow Jackets earlier this month prior to the temporary recruiting dead period placed by the NCAA.

"I loved my visit down there," Bell said regarding his trip to Atlanta. "It was amazing. The coaching staff made me feel welcomed and it seemed like a great place to be. Being that Georgia Tech was the last school for me to visit, they are definitely fresh in my mind when it comes down to decision time."

At 6'1, 185-pounds, Bell tallied 549 yards and 8 receiving touchdowns his junior year. The wideout from Watertown, CT (The Taft School) has an advantage with his size over shorter cornerbacks. His speed allows him to get away from defenders and he showcases the ability of finding the best route.

"When I sat down with coach (Kerry) Dixon, he threw my film on and was trying to see how my offense was similar to theirs." Bell said. "He thinks I can fit in on both inside and outside using my athleticism and ability to make plays down the field."

According to Bell, he speaks with both Dixon and offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude from Tech.

"We talk every now and then," Bell said. "Coach Patenaude said that he wouldn't be hitting me up 24/7 because that's not the type of guy he is and I respect that. We have a good relationship though."

With a dozen offers at programs including Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, Bell said he doesn't have a top school at the moment.

"I wouldn't say I have a top list right now, but I have an idea of where I see myself fitting in and where I am going to be able to pursue my dream of going to the NFL," said Bell. "Due to this situation going on, my decision may be pushed back further than planned. So maybe late summer, early fall. Depending on what happens."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_