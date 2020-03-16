Former Georgia Tech OLB Jeremiah Attaochu Could Find a New Home in the NFL

Former Georgia Tech linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu could find a new NFL home in free agency after a comeback season with the Denver Broncos.

An impressive collegiate career with the Yellow Jackets poised Attaochu into being a high NFL Draft pick. Attaochu holds a school record of 31.5 career sacks. As a senior, he earned Third-Team AP All-American honors after finishing the 2013 season sixth in the nation in sacks (12.5). The San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers selected Attaochu in the second-round (No. 50 overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Attaochu was on the path to being an impact player for the Bolts. In his NFL debut, he blocked a punt and recorded a strip-sack. The following season, Attaochu posted 44 solo tackles and six sacks. However, injuries and the competition of other emerging, younger players led to Attaochu's departure with the Chargers after four seasons.

Attaochu would have short stints with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs before eventually landing in Denver.

When Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb suffered a season-ending partial ACL tear in Week 4 of the 2019 NFL year, the club signed Attaochu the following Tuesday.

Attaochu was a clear fit in Vic Fangio's 3-4 defense. A key cog in the Broncos' outside linebacker rotation, Attaochu logged 21 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in limited action.

The 27-year old safety is set to become an unrestricted free agent after signing with the Broncos for one season. It's possible Attaochu made enough of an impression to remain a significant piece in the pass rush in Denver. It's also likely that with his talent, he's caught the attention of other NFL teams.

The NFL free agency signing period officially begins Wednesday, March 18th.

