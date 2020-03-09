All Yellow Jackets
Former Georgia Tech Quarterback Returns Home

Ashley Barnett

In early January, Georgia Tech quarterback Lucas Johnson had announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. With two years of eligibility remaining for Johnson, he tweeted on Sunday night that he's made the decision to go back home and play for San Diego State.  

Originally from San Diego, CA, the 6-foot-3 dual-threat quarterback was recruited by former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson. A redshirt his freshman year, Johnson played backup to TaQuon Marshall in 2017. Johnson was forced to miss the 2018 season after suffering a preseason foot injury.

In 2019 under first-year head coach Geoff Collins, Johnson was named starter for the second and third games of the season but would make only one more appearance due to a shoulder injury. Johnson completed 21 of 37 passes for 187 yards on the season with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed 22 times for 43 yards.

Prior to last season, Johnson was granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA allowing him a sixth year of eligibility to replace the 2018 season.

Johnson will compete with four other quarterbacks for the starting position for the Aztecs. San Diego State finished the 2019 campaign with a 10-3 overall record. 

