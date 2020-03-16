All Yellow Jackets
Former Georgia Tech S Morgan Burnett Released by Cleveland Browns

Ashley Barnett

The Cleveland Browns announced Monday the release of veteran safety and former Georgia Tech standout Morgan Burnett. 

During his time with the Yellow Jackets, Burnett recorded 14 interceptions and 235 tackles. After tying the NCAA lead with seven passes his sophomore season, Burnett was named second-team All-American by Rivals.com. Burnett was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the third-round (No. 71 overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. 

Burnett spent his first eight years in the NFL with the Packers. In Green Bay, Burnett would amass 497 solo tackles, 9 interceptions and 7.5 sacks. In 2018, Burnett became a free agent and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Injuries plagued the strong safety in Pittsburgh and he opted to sign with the Cleveland Browns a year later. 

Burnett started in eight games in his only season with the Browns. He totaled 41 tackles, two sacks, and one interception in Cleveland before suffering a season-ending achilles injury in Week 11. 

NFL free agency begins Wednesday, March 18th. 

